EMA Webinar To Explore Opentelemetry's Growing Role In Observability And IT Performance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) OpenTelemetry (OTel) is one of the most widely adopted cloud native open source projects. It marks a significant shift from proprietary instrumentation to a standardized approach for generating and ingesting telemetry data. EMA's latest research, based on insights from 400 IT professionals across industries, explores the current state, adoption trends, challenges, and future of OpenTelemetry.

The webinar will dive into these research findings and explore how enterprises are leveraging OTel to enhance cloud-native performance, streamline operations, and drive business value.

"OpenTelemetry is transforming the observability landscape, providing enterprises with a standardized, open-source approach to IT performance management," said Twing. "Our latest research highlights how organizations are leveraging OTel to enhance visibility, optimize operations, and drive real business value. This webinar will provide critical insights to help IT leaders navigate the evolving observability ecosystem."

Key topics of discussion will include:



The state of OpenTelemetry adoption: How enterprises are integrating OpenTelemetry into their hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and why it's reshaping observability strategies.



The observability maturity curve: Over 50% of enterprises believe OpenTelemetry is mature enough for full-scale deployment. What best practices can organizations follow to maximize success?



Overcoming implementation challenges: Addressing integration complexity, cost concerns, and skills gaps to streamline OpenTelemetry adoption.



Maximizing ROI and business impact: With over 46% of organizations achieving more than 20% ROI, learn how OpenTelemetry is reducing costs, boosting IT productivity, and accelerating issue resolution.

The future of observability: From AI-driven analytics to IoT and mobile coverage, get a glimpse into the next wave of innovation shaping IT performance management.

The webinar is Tuesday, April 15 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at:

The full report is available at

This independent research is sponsored by Apica, Beta Systems, Dynatrace, Elastic, Embrace, and SolarWinds.

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering actionable insights across the evolving technology landscape. Through independent research, market analysis, and vendor evaluations, we empower organizations to make well-informed technology decisions. Our team of analysts combines practical experience with a deep understanding of industry best practices and emerging vendor solutions to help clients achieve their strategic objectives. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at

SOURCE Enterprise Management Associates