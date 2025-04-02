MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) invites the public to a free webinar, “Developing a Potential New Treatment for Chronic PTSD: Ketamine Combined with Written Exposure Therapy” on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET . Adriana Feder, M.D., Professor of Psychiatry at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai will be the guest speaker, and the session will be hosted by Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the Emmy® nominated television series Healthy Minds.

Individuals with chronic post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) need effective and tolerable treatments, especially those with more severe and persistent symptoms.

Dr. Feder's research focuses on the development of novel treatment interventions for PTSD and related disorders. Her research significantly contributed to the development of ketamine as a treatment for PTSD.

In this webinar, Dr. Feder will present results of the first open-label clinical trial combining a course of repeated ketamine infusions with a brief, evidence-based psychotherapy for PTSD called written exposure therapy (WET). This pilot trial will be explained in the context of prior ketamine studies for PTSD.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $462 million to fund more than 5,600 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein , which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

