ZJK Industrial Co. Ltd. Named Top 100 Enterprise In Shenzhen Pingshan New District

ZJK Industrial Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZJK) ("ZJK Industrial","ZJK" or the"Company"), a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace and other smart technologies, today announced that it had been named a Top 100 enterprise in Shenzhen Pingshan New District.

ZJK is proud to announce being named one of the Top 100 Enterprises in Shenzhen Pingshan New District, an honor awarded by the local government in recognition of the Company's outstanding performance and contributions to the region's economic and technological development.

As a specialist in high-precision metal parts manufacturing, ZJK has consistently delivered excellence through cutting-edge innovation, strict quality standards, and a deep commitment to customer satisfaction. The Company's recent achievements include key technological breakthroughs and successful project deliveries that have reinforced ZJK's reputation in both domestic and international markets.

“We are honored to be named as a Top 100 enterprise in Shenzhen Pingshan New District,” ZJK CEO Ning Ding said.“This recognition reflects not only our team's hard work and dedication, but also our continued investment in driving the industry forward through advanced manufacturing and sustainable growth.”

About ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems, medical and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers. With over fourteen years in the precision metal parts manufacturing industry, the Company maintains a skilled professional team, a series of highly automated and precision manufacturing equipment, stable and strong customer group, and complete quality management systems. ZJK mainly offers standard screws, precision screws and nuts, high-strength bolts and nuts, turning parts, stamping parts and CNC machining parts, CNC milling parts, high precision structural components, Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) for miniature parts packaging, and technology service for research and development from a professional engineering team. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

