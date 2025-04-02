Circana’S Liquid Supply Chain Solution Creates An Inventory Command Center For Cross-Retailer Insights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New solution offers unparalleled visibility into retail health with store-level insights

Chicago, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO–April 2, 2025 –Circana, LLC , a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, today announced the launch of Liquid Supply ChainTM, a new solution that provides an accessible entry point into the Liquid Data® platform empowering suppliers with real-time insights to optimize supply chain planning and execution. The solution goes beyond measurement, providing prescriptive recommendations for inventory allocation, uncovering new revenue and cost-saving opportunities, and fueling the demand planning and distribution processes across the national enterprise. Liquid Supply Chain is available for suppliers in the US and UK.

The new offering leverages automated ingestion, harmonization, and export capabilities across the supplier's portfolio of retailers to provide insights down to the store, item, and day level in a fraction of the time-allowing them to focus more on executing rather than reconciling data sets. Powered by the most extensive set of retailer supply chain and inventory data available in the world, the Liquid Supply Chain solution delivers an unmatched view of supply chain and operational performance, helping suppliers quickly identify disruptions, manage inventory allocation, and improve overall efficiency. The solution will be available for demo at Circana's Growth Summit, April 7-9, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.

“For more than 30 years, Circana has been at the forefront of supply chain insights, serving as a command center for suppliers using downstream data to effectuate action,” said Brad Shelton, president, Retail and Manufacturer Collaboration, Circana.“Liquid Supply Chain delivers enhanced visibility in a ready-to-use solution that adapts to each supplier's unique needs without compromising quality or depth. Our deep expertise in retail, CPG, and general merchandise ensures businesses of any size can unlock the full value of our end-to-end platform and keep shelves stocked for shoppers.”

The new solution expands the reach of Circana's supply chain insights, making them accessible to CPG brands of all sizes. The Liquid Supply Chain solution provides a flexible, scalable option to measure supply chain performance for multiple brands and products across numerous retailers in a single view. By optimizing inventory across a national network of retailers, improving demand planning inputs, and enabling more effective inventory allocation for both everyday business and key events, the solution empowers CPG brands to drive meaningful business decisions with confidence.

