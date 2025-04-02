Corelight Welcomes Top Financial Services Security Experts As Advisors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "In today's threat landscape, financial services organizations can be a lucrative target for attackers, requiring defenders to stay one step ahead of constantly evolving and increasingly sophisticated attacks," said Corelight CEO Brian Dye. "Both Gabby and Greg have significant experience defending against these attacks, mitigating risks and demonstrating compliance at scale. The insight they can share with us is a valuable complement to what we hear from our customers every day about what they need to keep their customer information and their networks safe."

Vitale is a highly accomplished senior executive with extensive expertise in operations, corporate governance, compliance and risk management. Her career at American Express encompassed several key executive positions, most recently as executive vice president and chief compliance and ethics officer, where she oversaw regulatory compliance and financial crimes across 20 countries. Her responsibilities included developing and implementing a comprehensive compliance risk management program.

Previous roles at American Express included chief operational risk officer and chief information security officer, showcasing her broad understanding of technology, operational risk and cybersecurity. She also served as a business line CFO, managing significant acquisitions and implementing Sarbanes-Oxley corporate governance. Vitale currently serves on several boards, including Cross River Bank.

"The pace at which threats continue to evolve is top of mind for every financial services CISO, all of whom are looking for security solutions that are evolving even faster. Attackers only need to be right once while security teams have to be right 100% of the time," said Vitale. "Corelight provides visibility into the dark corners of the network with continuous monitoring that provides early detection capabilities while not being intrusive or disruptive to the business."

Rattray is currently a partner and co-founder of Next Peak LLC, a global cybersecurity advisory and risk management firm. Prior to that, he served as the global CISO at J.P. Morgan Chase, where he spearheaded a $600 million cyber defense program. He also led the creation of the Financial Systemic Analysis & Resilience Center, a public-private initiative focused on mitigating systemic cyber risks within the financial system.

Rattray's distinguished career also encompasses 23 years in the U.S. Air Force, culminating in his role as director for cybersecurity on the National Security Council. His contributions to the field extend to authoring Strategic Warfare in Cyberspace and other publications, along with his current role as an adjunct senior researcher at Columbia University.

"While the government has a clear role seeking to increase friction for adversaries and deter cyber attacks, the private sector is clearly on the front line and needs the type of defense and resiliency necessary for addressing cyber attacks, including those launched by nation-state adversaries," said Rattray. "Corelight helps organizations not only identify and address threats as they are trying to get into the network but also truly understand the scope and scale of attacks that may have evaded traditional security measures to access to their most important assets."

Vitale and Rattray join existing Corelight advisors , former European Commission executive Freddy Dezeure, former NSA cybersecurity director Rob Joyce and former chief of the NATO Cyber Security Centre Ian West.

