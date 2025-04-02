Popsockets Announces Partnership With Breakthrough Country Star Ella Langley

'Sunset Rodeo by Ella Langley' Collection

Embodies Bold Country-Western Chic and the Spirit of Ella's Untamed Sound

NEW YORK, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PopSockets, a global lifestyle brand, announced a new partnership today with award-winning country artist, Ella Langley . As part of the collaboration, PopSockets has unveiled a new collection of bold designs with country western flair inspired by Ella's personal aesthetic and life on the road called 'Sunset Rodeo by Ella Langley.' The collection is part of PopSockets' Curated By..., a key initiative in the brand's "go forward" growth strategy.

"Sunset Rodeo by Ella Langley hits all the right notes. We are thrilled to be working with the very talented Ella Langley, whose music and ability to connect with her audience drew us to her. She is authentic and unapologetically herself. We love this partnership because we're able to offer fans a beautifully designed curation of products that blends country chic style with self-expression while making their phone experiences better," said Emily Sly, PopSockets' Head of Brand and Marketing.

'Sunset Rodeo by Ella Langley' transforms her sound into a statement-making style. This western-chic MagSafe collection features nine grips, two PowerPacks, four cases, a bolo tie cross-body strap, and two PopWallets. With golden-hour hues and effortless, hands-free design, it's made for those who want to bring their style to the devices they carry all the time.

"It's been such a fun process collaborating with PopSockets," said Ella. "This collection works with so many different styles and elevates any look I put together. I love that we mixed bold, western elements with a touch of glam – the looks are classic and full of character. These accessories complete my style whether I am at the studio, capturing content at home, or performing on stage. I hope the fans love what we've created!"

This latest collaboration is an example of PopSockets' Curated By... initiative. Specifically, Curated By...enlists well-known influencers and celebrities, such as Ella Langley, to curate products across fashion, travel, design, sports, fitness, food, entertainment, and social impact, etc., highlighting how to incorporate PopSockets into all aspects of a consumer's life and an extension of their personal style.

See here for Imagery. Photo Credit: Caylee Robillard

For more information on the collaboration and to see the full 'Sunset Rodeo by Ella Langley' collection, please visit:

About PopSockets

PopSockets is a global lifestyle brand with a mission to change the world through innovative and stylish products and community empowered activism. Core products include the original phone grip accessory, wallets, mounts, cases, chargers, straps and wristlets, all designed to enable self-expression. Today, more than 285 million PopSockets grips have been sold around the world. PopSockets has supported over 400 nonprofit partners and philanthropic efforts focused on environmental action, equity and inclusion, and global health. In 2021, PopSockets was honored as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies.

About Ella Langley

Ella Langley is just the kind of maverick country music needs. She's got a rafter-reaching voice and is a straight-shootin' songwriter who pulls no punches when it comes to life, love, and everything else under the sun. Hailing from Hope Hull, Alabama, she tirelessly gigged in bars and at local festivals before relocating to Nashville in 2019. Spiking her unfiltered true stories with unapologetic rock 'n' roll grit and unassuming pop appeal, she quietly emerged as a phenomenon with millions of streams and a growing fan base. Following a series of buzz-building singles and her debut EP Excuse The Mess in 2023, Ella arrived at a landmark moment in her career with the release of her debut 14-track album, hungover, on August 2, 2024. Co-writing every song on the album, Ella describes these songs as raw, fun, and emotional, and a peek into her diary entries. The New York Times and Rolling Stone both named hungover as one of their Best of 2024, while Music Row hailed it as "a fantastic display of the young artist's boldness and creative assuredness." The album includes her massive hit single "you look like you love me" featuring Riley Green, which marked Ella's Billboard Hot 100 debut (Top 30) and received immediate widespread critical acclaim for its classic sound. The playful duet earned Ella her first No. 1 single on Country radio and made Ella the first and one of only two female artists to lead the Billboard Country Airplay Chart in 2024. The song's worldwide popularity propelled it to No. 7 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, and Ella herself to six straight weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artist Chart. The RIAA Platinum-certified hit also won 'Musical Event of the Year' at the CMA Awards. The song has been revered as one of the best of 2024 by Billboard, Rolling Stone, Los Angeles Times, Variety, Cosmopolitan, Holler Country and more. On the touring front, having supported names like Jon Pardi, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Riley Green, HARDY, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, Ella completely sold out her first-ever headline tour in 2024 and extended the run with more sold out shows in 2025. She is also set to perform as direct support on Riley Green's 2025 North American 'Damn Country Music Tour' and join Morgan Wallen for 8 stadium shows on his 'I'm The Problem' Tour. Having previously been named to several artists to watch lists from All Country News, CMT, The Country Wire, Music Row, The Opry and more, Ella recently led the ACM Award nominees with 8 nods, including Female Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year. Ella still has plenty up her sleeve and is no doubt one of Country's most promising new stars.

Press Contact

Megan Trivelli, The Sway Effect

[email protected]

P: 917-696-3701

Ella Langley Press Contacts:

Winnie Lam, Columbia Records

[email protected]

Ashley Buenrostro, Columbia Records

[email protected]

SOURCE PopSockets

