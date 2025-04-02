Basware Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) McCarthy steps into this new role at Basware following 30 years' experience in senior leadership positions, with deep expertise in digital transformation and financial software. He was a Senior Vice President at SAP and Coupa, where he played a key role in accelerating growth and driving customer-centric sales strategies, before joining Accel-KKR, where he supported the investment and then go-to-market transformation in Basware.

He will succeed former Basware CRO, Steve Canning, who will transition into a sales advisory position at Basware. McCarthy will be based in New York.

In today's complex financial landscape, businesses face increasing pressure to optimize cash flow, enhance compliance, and improve operational efficiency. CFOs are demanding more integrated, data-driven solutions that go beyond automation to deliver strategic insights.

As companies prioritize a unified approach to revenue growth, the role of a CRO has never been more crucial. By aligning cross-functional sales, marketing efforts, while closely collaborating with customer success, a CRO ensures clear accountability for revenue, strengthens customer relationships, and drives long-term business resilience.

Basware's promotion of Mark McCarthy as CRO underscores this shift. With McCarthy's leadership, Basware will continue to double down on its mission to not only streamline Invoice Lifecycle Management but also empower businesses to turn their financial operations into a competitive advantage.



Mark McCarthy, incoming Chief Revenue Officer, commented upon his appointment: "Basware has a rich history of innovation in invoice automation and I've long-been an admirer from the outside. Now, as businesses navigate an increasingly complex financial landscape, Basware's role as a strategic partner has never been more critical. I'm excited to take over from the strong foundation set by Steve Canning and lead our go-to-market sales strategy to deliver even greater value to our customers."

McCarthy will take over the role from former Basware CRO, Steve Canning. Canning has led Basware's sales team since 2023, and has set all-time company records in growth acceleration.

Steve Canning, Sales Advisor and former Chief Revenue Officer, commented: "Leading Basware's sales strategies has been a privilege, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved. Having recently been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, Basware's market position is stronger than ever. I am excited to hand over the baton to Mark and retire from a full-time role into my new sales advisory role. The company will continue to drive innovation and deliver outstanding value to customers, and I look forward to continuing to support Basware."

McCarthy's approach is one of "evolution, not revolution," continuing Basware's focus on delivering customer value while reinforcing its partner-first strategy. Basware has differentiated itself in the Invoice Lifecycle Management space by succeeding at a scale unmatched by competitors, integrating with global system integrators (GSIs) including Accenture, Deloitte, and KPMG to drive best-in-class automation solutions.

Last month, Basware was named a Leader in the first Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Accounts Payable Applications. Under McCarthy's leadership, Basware will strengthen its sales strategy, expanding specialist sales capabilities around AP Assurance, while fostering a cross-functional pipeline with marketing, customer success, and sales alignment.

