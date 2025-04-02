Combined Arms Hosts Senate Veterans Affairs Committee For Groundbreaking Briefing On Veteran Support Technology And Partnerships

HOUSTON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Arms, a national leader in veteran services, recently hosted a delegation from the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee at its headquarters in Houston for an in-depth briefing on its cutting-edge technology platform and strategic partnerships. The visit provided the Senate staff with a first-hand look at how Combined Arms is reshaping veteran support through innovative solutions and collaborations with government and nonprofit organizations across the country.

During the visit, the Senate staff toured the organization's state-of-the-art facility and participated in a comprehensive demonstration of the technology that powers Combined Arms' work. The platform connects veterans to a network of services tailored to meet their unique needs, whether those needs are medical, financial, educational, or social.

Scaling Technology for National Impact

One of the primary topics of discussion was the adaptability and scalability of Combined Arms' technology. Senate staff were particularly impressed with the platform's ability to integrate with both government and nonprofit entities, effectively creating a robust support network for veterans nationwide. Through successful deployments in multiple states, Combined Arms has demonstrated its ability to tailor its services to the specific needs of different regions, from large urban centers to smaller rural communities.

Commitment to Data Security

The security of veteran data was another key point of discussion. Senate staff expressed concerns about the protection of sensitive information, and Combined Arms reassured them of its strict adherence to federal cybersecurity standards. The organization's ongoing efforts to improve its data security infrastructure were highlighted, emphasizing its commitment to protecting veterans' personal information while building trust with both veterans and government stakeholders.

Strengthening Collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)

A significant portion of the conversation centered on the importance of formal collaboration between Combined Arms and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). While Combined Arms has made strides in engaging the VA, the organization called for more comprehensive data-sharing agreements and clearer pathways for collaboration. The Senate delegation acknowledged the challenges and expressed support for finding ways to streamline the integration of services, ensuring that veterans receive timely and effective support.

Long-Term Transition Assistance for Veterans

The Senate staff also discussed the Transition Assistance Program (TAP), which supports veterans as they move from military service to civilian life. Combined Arms advocates for a more long-term, community-based approach to transition services, ensuring that veterans continue to receive support long after their initial reintegration. The organization emphasized the need for policies that extend beyond short-term transition assistance, providing veterans with sustainable resources and a lasting connection to their communities.

Commitment to Growth and Future Collaboration

Looking ahead, Combined Arms committed to continuing its work with the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee to advocate for policies that improve the veteran transition process. The organization also expressed interest in offering testimony and sharing valuable data on key issues affecting veterans, as well as seeking guidance on securing federal funding to expand its efforts.

The visit concluded with a productive discussion, as Senate staff extended their time to explore further opportunities for collaboration. The strong interest shown by the Senate staff reflects a growing recognition of Combined Arms' work and the potential for deeper engagement with federal policymakers to improve veteran services.

"This visit underscores the vital role that Combined Arms plays in transforming veteran support across the nation," said Mike Hutchings, CEO of Combined Arms. "We are inspired by the productive discussions with the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee and are eager to build on this momentum, working together to expand and strengthen the resources and opportunities available to veterans, ensuring they receive the care and support they deserve."

About Combined Arms

Combined Arms (CA) is a 501(c)(3) organization committed to transforming the way veterans and military families connect with vetted resources needed to thrive. Through innovative technology and data sophistication, the Combined Arms platform unites top-tier veteran service organizations, state and federal agencies, and communities with data-fueled insights. This optimizes connection to resources and drives network-wide efficiencies and transparency, ultimately improving the quality of life for veterans and military families so they can thrive.

