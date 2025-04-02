Cabot Corporation To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Operating Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced today that it will release operating results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on Monday, May 5, 2025, after market close. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the second quarter results beginning at 8:00 am (ET) on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

The call will be webcast by Notified and may be accessed at Cabot's website at web .com/ . If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call and accompanying slide presentation will be archived on the Company's website at web.com/ .

