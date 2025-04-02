Infinidat Earns 5-Star Rating In The 2025 CRN® Partner Program Guide For The Fourth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that the company has been recognized by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company , with a 5-Star Award in the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide. This is the fourth year in a row that the company has earned a 5-star rating for Infinidat's Partner Program . CRN's 5-Star Award is an elite recognition given to companies, including Infinidat, with partner programs designed to nurture lasting, profitable, and successful channel relationships.

“Infinidat consistently delivers high value to our channel partners, laser-focused on empowering them to grow their business. Earning CRN's 5-Star Award recognition for the fourth consecutive year demonstrates that our Partner Program supercharges the channel and fuels the achievement of business goals,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat.“Infinidat is playing a critical role in not only enhancing our partners' growth and profitability, but also providing best-in-class enterprise storage solutions and next-generation data protection solutions that are differentiated and transformative. Our exceptional channel partner program offers high-quality training, resources, and support to enable our partners to uniquely meet the storage and data protection needs of large-scale enterprise customers worldwide.”

For the 2025 Partner Program Guide, the CRN research team evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication. Program elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set vendors, including Infinidat, apart from the competition.

“Being featured on the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide highlights the dedication these technology vendors have to evolving with solution providers, driving innovation, and supporting mutual success,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company.“This critical annual project empowers solution providers to identify vendors that are committed to enhancing their partner programs and meeting the always-changing business needs of the channel and end customers. The guide provides deep insight into the distinctive value of each partner program so solution providers can make strategic partnership decisions with confidence.”

To read the profile of Infinidat in CRN's 2025 Partner Program online guide, click here . The 2025 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2025 issue of CRN.

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com .

About Infinidat

Infinidat provides enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services based on InfiniVerse®. This unique platform delivers outstanding IT operating benefits, support for modern workloads across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infinidat's cyber resilient-by-design infrastructure, consumption-based performance, 100% availability, and cyber security guaranteed SLAs align with enterprise IT and business priorities. Infinidat's award-winning platform-native data services and acclaimed white glove service are continuously recommended by customers. For more information, visit .

