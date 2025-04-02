Immuneering To Present At The 24Th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize more effective and better tolerated therapies for cancer patients, today announced that management will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, which is taking place from April 7-10, 2025, to discuss the company's pipeline, platform, and business strategy. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Chief Executive Officer, Brett Hall, Chief Scientific Officer, Igor Matushansky, Chief Medical Officer, Harold“E.B.” Brakewood, Chief Business Officer, Michael Bookman, Chief Legal Officer, Secretary and Mallory Morales, CPA, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer.

Format: Company Presentation and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Date/Time: April 9 from 1:30 – 2:10 pm ET

The presentation will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering's website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation .

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize more effective and better tolerated therapies for cancer patients. The Company's lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is an oral, once-daily deep cyclic inhibitor of MEK designed to improve tolerability and expand indications to include RAS-driven tumors such as most pancreatic cancers. IMM-1-104 is currently in a Phase 1/2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors including pancreatic cancer. IMM-6-415 is an oral, twice-daily deep cyclic inhibitor of MEK currently in a Phase 1/2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS or RAF mutations. The company's development pipeline also includes early-stage programs. For more information, please visit .

