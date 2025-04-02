Future Youth Records Launches Ambassador Program With Music Industry Legends

FYR youth artists in studio with Julian Lennon and Ambassadors Jim Keltner, Eva Gardner, Steve Porcaro, and Laurence Juber

Renowned musicians including Steve Porcaro, Eva Gardner, and Jim Keltner join nonprofit's mission to empower youth through music

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Future Youth Records (FYR), the nonprofit record label empowering young artists to create social change through music, today announced the launch of its Ambassador Program featuring an elite group of music industry veterans committed to supporting the organization's mission.The Ambassador Program brings together acclaimed musicians who contribute their time, talent, and industry expertise to FYR's youth-focused projects. These accomplished artists collaborate with young musicians on recordings, participate in special events, and help drive fundraising initiatives to sustain the organization's work."Our ambassadors represent the heart of what Future Youth Records strives to accomplish – bringing together established industry professionals and emerging young artists to create meaningful music with purpose," said Jason Wall, Founder and Executive Director of Future Youth Records. "Their commitment to mentorship and social change through music has been invaluable to our growth and impact."The inaugural group of FYR Ambassadors includes:Steve Porcaro - Keyboardist, songwriter, and composer known for his work with Toto, Michael Jackson, and his acclaimed film and television scores. Porcaro has contributed to two FYR productions.Eva Gardner - Renowned bassist for Pink who has also performed with Cher and Gwen Stefani. Gardner has supported FYR since its inception, contributing to numerous projects between touring commitments.Jim Keltner - Legendary drummer who has recorded and performed with John Lennon, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and Bob Dylan. Keltner has lent his talents to two FYR recordings.Kenny Aronoff - Celebrated drummer who has performed with John Mellencamp, Bruce Springsteen, and Paul McCartney. Aronoff has participated in multiple FYR studio sessions.Laurence Juber - Grammy-winning guitarist formerly with Paul McCartney and Wings, who has consistently supported FYR's mission through his musical contributions.Steve Gadd - Widely respected session drummer known for his innovative techniques and collaborations with Paul Simon, Eric Clapton, and Steely Dan, who advocates for FYR's cause.Danny Kortchmar - Accomplished session guitarist, producer, songwriter, and member of the Immediate Family, who is passionate about FYR's mission."The Ambassador Program formalizes relationships we've cultivated over years with these incredible artists who believe in our mission," added Wall. "Their involvement elevates our productions and provides invaluable learning experiences for our young musicians."About Future Youth Records:Founded in 2012 by Jason Wall, Future Youth Records is a nonprofit label empowering young artists to advocate for change and make a positive social impact through music. The organization covers all production costs, ensuring youth retain full ownership of their work while gaining professional industry experience and mentorship.

Watch FYR Ambassadors Jim Keltner, Steve Porcaro, Eva Gardner, and Laurence Juber collaborate with FYR artists and Julian Lennon remake his hit Saltwater

