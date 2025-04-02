Kiteworks Private Data Network Unifies And Secures Sensitive Data Exchanged Across People, Systems, And Machines

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and save of sensitive data through unified protection and governance.

- Yaron Galant, Chief Product Officer at KiteworksSAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kiteworks, the leader in comprehensive protection and compliance for enterprise data interactions, today announced the launch of Kiteworks Private Data Network (PDN). This platform addresses critical security and compliance challenges created by fragmented data ecosystems by unifying sensitive data exchanges, eliminating blind spots, and providing complete visibility and control.Organizations face increasingly complex digital landscapes, using multiple channels such as email, file sharing services, file transfer, and web forms. Each channel presents unique security vulnerabilities and governance challenges. With 70% of organizations needing to demonstrate compliance with at least six security frameworks (1), and 61% experiencing breaches involving third-party interactions, comprehensive, proactive data protection is critical (2).“Kiteworks Private Data Network represents our strategic evolution from a Private Content Network (PCN), specifically addressing today's heightened security and compliance demands,” said Tim Freestone, CMO at Kiteworks.“Our platform provides centralized governance, automated compliance management, and robust security covering both inbound and outbound sensitive data flows, closing dangerous security gaps and operational vulnerabilities.”Kiteworks PDN Core Capabilities:.Advanced Policy Engine: Implements role-based access control (RBAC) and runtime attribute-based access control (ABAC), dynamically enforcing policies aligned with the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) and other compliance standards (GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, PCI DSS, and CMMC)..Bidirectional Data Protection: Provides comprehensive protection through three primary functionalities:a. Email Protection Gateway: Continuous monitoring and security enforcement for inbound and outbound email traffic.b. Secure File Sharing: Controlled collaboration spaces optimized for sensitive data sharing.c. Secure Web Forms: Secure data collection and handling, ensuring ongoing compliance with regulatory mandates..Immutable Audit Logs and Compliance Reporting: Immutable audit logs provide complete forensic transparency, supporting precise incident detection, investigation, and regulatory compliance demonstration through automated reporting..Centralized Metadata Management and Data Lineage Tracking: Provides centralized metadata management, classification, and lineage tracking, ensuring complete oversight and simplified governance..Zero-Trust Architecture: Built on a comprehensive zero-trust framework with multiple hardening layers, including security-by-design development practices, perimeter protection features (WAF, Fail2ban, IDS), and double encryption of data at rest, ensuring protection even against sophisticated attacks..Real-Time Monitoring and Automated Response: Comprehensive security management with real-time threat monitoring, automated incident response, and integrated risk analytics for proactive threat protection.Expansion Suites for Extended Capabilities:.Integration Suite: Offers robust connectivity through SFTP servers, REST APIs, developer tools, and SCIM support, facilitating seamless integration and workflow automation across existing business systems. Enables custom solution development for tailored applications specific to business needs while maintaining security and compliance..Sovereign Access Suite: Enables secure remote access to internal repositories such as SharePoint and cloud storage without traditional VPN risks, significantly enhancing productivity and reducing exposure to threats. SafeEDIT's possessionless editing allows external parties to view and edit documents without ever possessing the files, near eliminating the risk of data exfiltration..Managed File Transfer (MFT) Suite: Automates compliant end-to-end file transfer workflows with both client and server-based options, comprehensive connectivity to cloud and repository systems through dedicated connectors, all supported by a scalable, high-availability architecture designed for enterprise performance demands.“By eliminating security silos and automating compliance, Kiteworks Private Data Network reduces administrative overhead and accelerates secure, frictionless collaboration with internal teams, external partners, contractors, and investors,” said Yaron Galant, Chief Product Officer at Kiteworks.“Our assume-breach architecture, integrated managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities, and zero-trust framework ensure businesses are not only secure but prepared for rapid incident response.”The platform's design reduces friction in high-value external relationships through simple onboarding processes while maintaining strong governance. This enables organizations to scale secure collaboration without increasing administrative burden, providing automated, self-service capabilities that maintain security during rapid business expansion.Thousands of organizations in highly regulated sectors-including defense contractors, healthcare providers, financial institutions, and legal firms-already trust Kiteworks Private Data Network (PDN) for securing their sensitive data and managing complex compliance mandates.For more information about Kiteworks Private Data Network, visit .About KiteworksKiteworks' mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and save of sensitive data. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Data Network that delivers data governance, compliance, and protection. The platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive data moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all sensitive data communications. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end-users for over 35,000 global enterprises and government agencies.(1)“Securealities Report: 2023 Compliance,” Coalfire, May 10, 2023.(2) Scott Lang,“61% of Companies Have Been Breached by a Third Party: Find Out Why,” Prevalent, May 8, 2024.

