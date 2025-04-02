PM Vishwakarma Yojana Brings Turnaround In Lives Of People In MP's Shahdol

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 2 (IANS) PM Vishwakarma Yojana, launched on the 77th Independence Day, is proving to be a life-changing initiative for the lower strata of society, comprising artisans, craftsmen and more.

In Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, the scheme has achieved good penetration with many people drawing the benefits, in the form of financial assistance as well as skilling themselves in traditional crafts.

A couple of Shahdol beneficiaries spoke to IANS and shared their experience on their skill sets, undergoing a revamp.

Bhaiya Lal Sen said that he has received the benefits of the PM Vishwakarma scheme. He got information about the scheme through newspapers and radio. He went to the municipality and applied for it. After receiving seven days of training, he received an amount of Rs 4,000 in two installments from the government.

While praising the scheme, he informed that his hair-cutting business has grown since then and he is thankful to the government for this.

Govind Prajapati said that he applied online for the scheme with the municipality, after which he was given a six-day training.

The government sent Rs 4,000 to Prajapati's account. He said that the officials have told him that they will give the kit within about three months.

Another local Jeevanlal Prajapati said that he came to know about the scheme via online advertisements. He said that he was given Rs 6,000 by the government after completing the six-day training.

PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2023, is working to enhance the capabilities of artisans from the economically weaker and backward classes of society.

The scheme is not only promoting skill development by organising training programmes and workshops but also enabling the artisans to enhance their traditional skills, acquire new technology and produce better products.