Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

CHICAGO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG ) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.35 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on May 29, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 28, 2025. Conagra Brands, Inc. has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since January 1976.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG ), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world. Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2024 net sales of more than $12 billion. For more information, visit .

