Availability Of The Preparatory Information For The Combined Shareholders' Meeting Of May 15Th, 2025

Availability of the preparatory information for the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 15 th , 2025

_ PRESS RELEASE _

Paris, April 2 nd , 2025 – The shareholders of Nexans are informed that the Combined Shareholders' Meeting will be held on May 15th, 2025 at 2.30 p.m. at Le Vinci, 4, Allée de l'Arche, 92400 Courbevoie, France. The meeting will be broadcast live and be made available on the Company's website.

The prior notice of this meeting was published on April 2nd, 2025, on the official journal (Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires). It includes the draft agenda and draft resolutions as well as the conditions for participating and voting at the Meeting.

Documents and information related to this Shareholders' Meeting are available to shareholders in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. They are available online on the Company's website .

