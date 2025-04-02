Nevvon And Home Care Alliance Of Massachusetts Conclude Two-Year Mentorship Program With Retention Surging To 96.97%

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Peer-to-peer caregiver mentorship model drives retention, satisfaction, and workforce development across the Massachusetts home care sector.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nevvon, a leading digital training platform for the home care industry, has successfully completed a transformative two-year mentorship program in partnership with the Home Care Alliance of Massachusetts (HCA) and the Community Health Care Services Foundation, supported by a $971,600 grant from the Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and Human Services Workforce Development Grant Program.The program paired experienced caregivers with new hires to foster knowledge-sharing, skill-building, and connection during the critical early months of employment.The results were extraordinary:Retention soared from a baseline of 66.41% to an average of 96.97% - a more than 30-point increase.Net Promoter Scores (NPS) and caregiver job satisfaction both showed measurable, sustained improvement over the course of the program.Agencies reported stronger onboarding experiences, more confident caregivers, and greater team cohesion.“The results speak for themselves,” said Jake Krilovich, Executive Director of the Home Care Alliance of Massachusetts.“Caregiver turnover is one of the greatest challenges our industry faces. By introducing a structured mentorship model, supported by Nevvon's platform, we helped agencies not just retain staff-but build stronger teams, improve the onboarding experience, and invest in the future of home care in Massachusetts.”Nevvon's mobile-first, multilingual training and survey platform made it easy for mentors, mentees, and administrators to stay connected and measure progress.“All of us at Nevvon are incredibly proud to have been part of this initiative,” said Allan Levine, SVP of Revenue & Growth at Nevvon.“This program validated that mentorship is one of the most effective ways to combat caregiver churn, while giving existing staff meaningful leadership opportunities. We're grateful to the Home Care Alliance and to every caregiver and agency who made this work possible.”As workforce challenges persist across the long-term care sector, Nevvon and the Home Care Alliance of Massachusetts believe this program can serve as a model for states and agencies nationwide.To learn more about Nevvon's mentorship and caregiver training solutions, visit .About NevvonNevvon is an all-in-one e-training platform that helps home care agencies achieve regulatory compliance, reduce turnover, and empower caregivers through engaging, accessible mobile learning. Nevvon is trusted by agencies across North America to improve training outcomes and streamline operations.About the Home Care Alliance of MassachusettsThe Home Care Alliance of Massachusetts is a non-profit trade association representing home care agencies throughout the Commonwealth. Founded in 1969, the Alliance supports its members through advocacy, education, and innovation in home care delivery.

