Aurora Spine Announces Publication Of Biomechanical Study Demonstrating Superiority Of Silo TFX™ Sacroiliac Fusion System

Aurora Spine Corporation ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced the publication of a new clinical study titled "Fixation of the Sacroiliac Joint: A Cadaver-Based Concurrent-Controlled Biomechanical Comparison of Posterior Interposition and Posterolateral Transosseous Techniques" in the journal Neurospine. The study evaluates the biomechanical performance of Aurora Spine's SiLO TFXTM MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fixation System compared to traditional posterolateral transosseous techniques.​

The SiLO TFXTM system is a minimally invasive solution designed for sacroiliac joint fusion, addressing conditions such as sacroiliac joint disruptions and degenerative sacroiliitis. The system includes a Transfixing-Cone, an ilium screw, a sacrum screw, and associated instrumentation, engineered to transfix the sacrum and ilium, thereby providing stability conducive to bony fusion. The SiLO TFXTM system is designed in accordance with the AO Principles of Fusion-providing mechanical stability, preserving vascular supply, minimizing soft tissue disruption, and promoting an optimal environment for bone healing by proper decortication and the use of bone graft.

The study's findings indicate that the posterior interposition technique, as employed by the SiLO TFX system, removes less bone volume and offers a larger surface area for bony fusion compared to the posterolateral transosseous technique. Specifically, the posterior interposition technique resulted in a 42% ± 8% reduction in nutation/counternutation motion of the sacroiliac joint, outperforming the 14% ± 4% reduction observed with the posterolateral transosseous technique. Furthermore, upon fatigue loading, the posterior interposition implant maintained the bone-implant interface across all specimens, whereas the posterolateral transosseous implant exhibited migration or subsidence in 20%–50% of specimens.

Trent Northcutt, President and CEO of Aurora Spine, expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the biomechanical study conducted. "The study demonstrated the superior performance of the SiLO TFX system in sacroiliac joint fusion. These findings align with Aurora Spine's commitment to developing innovative, minimally invasive solutions that optimize patient outcomes and establish new standards in sacroiliac joint care.​"​

Dr. Michael Stoffman, University at Buffalo Neurosurgery, Buffalo, NY, one of the study's authors, stated: "​The posterior interposition technique demonstrated significant advantages in reducing joint motion and preserving bone integrity. This approach offers a promising alternative to traditional methods, potentially leading to improved patient recovery and long-term success."

Dr. Steven M. Falowski from Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster, Lancaster, PA added: "​Our research indicates that the SiLO TFX system provides enhanced stability and durability in sacroiliac joint fixation. The reduced bone removal and increased fusion surface area are critical factors in achieving successful surgical outcomes."​

Dr. Jason E. Pope, Evolve Restorative Center, Santa Rosa, CA, remarked: "​The study's outcomes highlight the biomechanics of the posterior interposition technique in sacroiliac joint fusion. The data suggests it is a viable treatment option for those suffering from sacroiliac joint disease and future clinical data on safety and efficacy is ongoing."​

Aurora Spine remains dedicated to advancing spinal health through continuous innovation and collaboration with leading medical professionals. The publication of this study reinforces the company's position at the forefront of spinal implant technology.​

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies.

For more information about Aurora Spine and the SiLO TFX MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fixation System, please visit .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the Company's products in surgical procedures. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

