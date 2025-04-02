Sensei Biotherapeutics To Participate In The Canaccord Genuity Horizons In Oncology Virtual Conference

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSE), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients, today announced that John Celebi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the New Radiotherapy and Targeted Therapy Approaches panel at the Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference on Monday, April 7 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics
Sensei Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SNSE) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Through its TMAbTM (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, Sensei develops conditionally active therapeutics designed to disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment to unleash T cells against tumors. Sensei's lead product candidate is solnerstotug, a conditionally active antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. For more information, please visit , and follow the company on X @SenseiBio and LinkedIn .

