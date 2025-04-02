Building On Past Success, Incident IQ Names Ryan Zeek As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incident IQ, the leading workflow management platform built specifically to streamline K-12 school districts, has announced the appointment of Ryan Zeek as Chief Financial Officer. Ryan steps into the role after more than three years at the company, during which he has served as Director of Finance and most recently, VP of Strategy. Since joining Incident IQ, he has been instrumental in optimizing the company's finance operations, building strong teams, and implementing processes that have helped support the company's growth and innovation. As the VP of Strategy, Ryan fostered relationships with key partners and supported the launch of iiQ Resources, Incident IQ's newest product.

Incident IQ also extends its heartfelt thanks to retiring CFO Mike Hickey for his years of dedicated leadership. His financial stewardship and guidance helped lay a strong foundation that has positioned his successor and the company to thrive.

“Mike and I are thrilled that Ryan is our next CFO. We're moving from strength to strength,” said R.T. Collins, CEO of Incident IQ.“During his tenure at iiQ, Ryan has demonstrated tremendous capability across several domains, and I believe he is the ideal person to lead our financial strategy through the next phase of our journey.”

Prior to his tenure at Incident IQ, Ryan served in various financial, strategy and audit leadership roles for Atlanta-based companies, both locally and abroad. He holds degrees from Auburn University and the University of Notre Dame as well as an active CPA license.

“Incident IQ has a brilliant legacy of solutions that empower school districts to achieve their goals,” said Ryan.“Whilst I've enjoyed serving in my previous roles, I'm honored to step into the CFO role to help expand that legacy alongside an incredible team. The people I now have the privilege to lead as CFO played a major role in my decision to accept the nomination-their passion and talent make this a unique opportunity.”

Ryan will oversee Incident IQ's financial strategy and operations, including finance, accounting, and corporate development, as the company continues to innovate as the premier workflow solution for K-12 school districts.

About Incident IQ

Incident IQ is the leading workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, providing district leaders with visibility and efficiency across administrative teams. Trusted by over 1,900 districts, Incident IQ powers mission-critical services for more than 12 million students and educators nationwide. By connecting technology and operational workflows, Incident IQ enables schools to streamline processes, reduce administrative burdens, and focus on what matters most-student achievement.

Incident IQ is based in Atlanta.

