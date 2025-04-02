Mobileye Selects Valens Semiconductor's VA7000 MIPI A-PHY Chipsets For Automated And Autonomous Driving Projects

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Optimized optical path collaboration to be used on select production programs based on the Mobileye EyeQTM6 High system-on-chip.

HOD HASHARON, Israel, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN ) ('Valens'), a leader in high-performance connectivity, announced today that Valens' VA7000 MIPI A-PHY-compliant chipsets will form the in-car, sensor to compute connectivity infrastructure for Mobileye EyeQTM6 High automated and autonomous production programs underway with a group of global automotive brands. This marks a significant milestone for MIPI A-PHY, as the automotive industry continues to coalesce around this global standard for high-speed connectivity.

"We are pleased to utilize Valens' MIPI A-PHY-compliant VA7000 chipsets as a key component of the optical path that supports automated and autonomous driving platforms for this initial customer program," said Elchanan Rushinek, executive vice president of engineering at Mobileye. "MIPI A-PHY delivers efficient and robust high-performance standardized connectivity and we look forward to working with Valens to broaden the MIPI A-PHY ecosystem and deliver this technology to more market-leading automakers."

Mobileye selected the VA7000 for this application following extensive testing of the chipset, where the Valens chip was found superior across a variety of parameters, with significant performance benefits.

"Our collaboration with Mobileye, a market leader in ADAS and autonomous systems, is validation of the promise made by MIPI A-PHY," said Gideon Ben-Zvi, CEO of Valens Semiconductor. "SoCs can only ever be as good as the sensor data inputs they operate on, and Mobileye's selection of our VA7000 chipset proves that our solution is well positioned to deliver that data at high accuracy. With a transformative company such as Mobileye validating the performance of the Valens VA7000 A-PHY chip, this collaboration marks a significant milestone for the entire automotive industry."

MIPI A-PHY is the first automotive industry standard developed for high-speed sensor and display connectivity. It is uniquely designed to meet next-generation ADAS requirements, enabling high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity and uncompromised passenger safety throughout the entire life cycle of the vehicle. Since its release, the MIPI A-PHY ecosystem continues to grow and diversify, attracting new companies that are designing products based on this connectivity standard. Valens Semiconductor, a key contributor to the standard, was the first on the market to offer A-PHY-compliant products with its VA7000 chipsets.

About Mobileye Global Inc

Mobileye (NASDAQ: MBLY ) leads the mobility revolution with our autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies, harnessing world-renowned expertise in artificial intelligence, computer vision, mapping and integrated software and hardware. Since our founding in 1999, Mobileye has enabled the wide adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems that bolster driving safety, while pioneering such groundbreaking technologies as REMTM crowdsourced mapping, True RedundancyTM sensing, and Responsibility Sensitive SafetyTM (RSS). These technologies drive the ADAS and AV fields towards the future of mobility – enabling self-driving vehicles and mobility solutions at scale, and powering industry-leading advanced driver-assistance systems. Through 2024, more than 200 million vehicles worldwide have been built with Mobileye's EyeQ technology inside. Since 2022, Mobileye has been listed independently from Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ), which retains majority ownership. For more information, visit .

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN ) is a leader in high-performance connectivity, enabling customers to transform the digital experiences of people worldwide. Valens' chipsets are integrated into countless devices from leading customers, powering state-of-the-art audio-video installations, next-generation videoconferencing, and enabling the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving. Pushing the boundaries of connectivity, Valens sets the standard everywhere it operates, and its technology forms the basis for the leading industry standards such as HDBaseT® and MIPI A-PHY. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

