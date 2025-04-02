403
Kuwaiti Mini.: Integrating Disabled People In Job Market Noble Goal
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila said on Wednesday that integrating people with special needs in the job market was a challenge that required viable rules and regulations to achieve such noble goal.
Speaking at the two-day third Global Disability Summit (GDS), which began in Berlin in coordination between the German and Jordanian governments, Minister Al-Huwaila affirmed that article 27 of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities stressed that "States Parties recognize the right of persons with disabilities to work, on an equal basis with others."
Al-Huwaila commended the efforts within the mainframe of the GCC, which recognized the rights of disabled people in work and livelihood.
She touched on the State of Kuwait's efforts in this regard, saying that both the public and private sectors were keen on employing this important sector of society via its "partners in their employment" initiative.
On the GDS, Minister Al-Huwaila expressed hopes that the summit would achieve its goals in bolstering support to people with disability worldwide.
According to the Jordan-based Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD) the GDS aims at gathering international efforts in service of integrating people with disability in their respective societies.
It went on to say that the focus would also be on improving the lives of disabled people in the southern hemisphere of the world.
The first GDS was held in London in coordination between the UK and Kenyan governments as well as the International Disability Alliance (IDA). (end)
