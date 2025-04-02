Trustpilot Unveils New Features To Help Businesses Further Leverage Consumer Insights, Drive Growth

New tools enable brands to get more from reviews, turn trust into a competitive advantage

NEW YORK, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustpilot, the world's largest independent platform for customer feedback, today introduced new features that go a step beyond customer feedback, and enable businesses to transform trust into action. The new features allow businesses to showcase verified customer reviews exactly where and when they matter, with the goal of driving conversions and maintaining loyalty through targeted and relevant engagements. These new features bridge the gap between marketing and customer experience teams, equipping them with shared insights and tools that help create stronger relationships, higher conversion rates, and better business health.

Customer trust can make or break a brand. According to PWC's 2024 Trust Survey , 93% of business executives agree that building and maintaining trust improves the bottom line. To underscore this, 46% of consumers say they spend more with brands that they trust and 28% would even pay a premium.

Businesses have no shortage of customer data-star ratings, NPS scores, survey results, social engagement-but turning that data into actionable strategies has been a missing link. In fact, according to the same PWC Trust Survey, 90% of business executives from a range of industries believed that their company was highly trusted by consumers, however, only 30% of consumers polled indicated that they highly trust the businesses in those industries.

"Customer feedback isn't meant to just be collected-it's meant to drive action," said Alicia Skubick, Chief Customer Officer at Trustpilot . "When businesses showcase their TrustScore in advertising, or refine internal processes to address customer concerns, they are turning their customers' voices into measurable business success. These features will enable businesses to take those insights, and the value they offer, further."

Trustpilot's new features enable brands to transform reviews into an invaluable data source for customer, market, and competitive insights. These insights can bolster sales, strengthen customer relationships, and ultimately, help businesses improve. The new features enable Trustpilot customers to:



Learn more from reviews: Review follow-up, an immediate post-review questionnaire, allows businesses to gather more specific and actionable feedback from their customers.

Better understand customers and prospects: With visitor insights, businesses gain a deeper understanding of their review engagement and customer behavior, which can then uncover untapped growth opportunities.

Dive deep into review trends and patterns: With analytics explorer, Trustpilot customers have one place to easily track all their metrics including TrustScore, number of reviews, invitations, profile views, search impressions, and more

Promote relevant reviews: Trustpilot widgets help businesses showcase reviews on their website. With flex widgets for review content, businesses can group reviews to feature in widgets based on keywords mentioned in the review copy, star rating, recency and more. Customize social proof: Online ads with the Trustpilot logo and stars are nearly 2.5x more persuasive than those without. (London Research ) With the new asset builder, businesses can quickly and efficiently customize trust signals to feature in owned and paid media assets.

"At Fiserv, we rely on Trustpilot to collect and analyze customer feedback," said Josh Cocciardi, Marketing Analyst, Canada at Fiserv and Trustpilot Business Customer . "The more insights we have into our customer engagement and behavior, the better. With new insights capabilities that provide this information at a glance, we can action feedback and improve more efficiently."

Many businesses understand the value in earning trust with customers, but can struggle to turn customer feedback into valuable action. Trustpilot's new features change that, giving brands the insights needed to build a business their customers trust.

To learn more about working with Trustpilot, and the new features, visit: .

About Trustpilot

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever-to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial-we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 320 million reviews and 70 million monthly active users across the globe, with 140 billion annual Trustbox impressions, and the numbers keep growing. We have more than 1,000 employees and we're headquartered in Copenhagen, with operations in Amsterdam, Denver, Edinburgh, Hamburg, London, Melbourne, Milan and New York.

Logo:

SOURCE Trustpilot

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED