Branches Learning Offers Math Scholarships To New Mexico Students In Grades 3-5

Eligible students will gain access to Branches Learning's engaging, standards-aligned curriculum taught by experienced math educators in a small group setting. Instruction is delivered virtually, allowing families across the state to participate regardless of location. Ideal candidates are homeschooled students who need extra math support.

The program comes at a crucial time for New Mexico, where elementary math proficiency has consistently ranked near the bottom nationwide.

"New Mexico students are full of potential, but right now, our state ranks toward the bottom in elementary math scores," said Ramon Hamilton, Chief Operating Officer of Branches Learning and a proud New Mexico resident. "We want to change that. This scholarship program is just one step toward helping our kids build strong math foundations and unlock a future full of possibilities."

Branches Learning is an innovative, student-centered online learning provider that partners with families and schools to deliver high-quality education in core subjects and enrichment. With a mission to support every student's growth, Branches offers flexible, personalized instruction to meet students where they are.

