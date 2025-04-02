Branches Learning Offers Math Scholarships To New Mexico Students In Grades 3-5
The program comes at a crucial time for New Mexico, where elementary math proficiency has consistently ranked near the bottom nationwide.
"New Mexico students are full of potential, but right now, our state ranks toward the bottom in elementary math scores," said Ramon Hamilton, Chief Operating Officer of Branches Learning and a proud New Mexico resident. "We want to change that. This scholarship program is just one step toward helping our kids build strong math foundations and unlock a future full of possibilities."
About Branches Learning
Branches Learning is an innovative, student-centered online learning provider that partners with families and schools to deliver high-quality education in core subjects and enrichment. With a mission to support every student's growth, Branches offers flexible, personalized instruction to meet students where they are.
