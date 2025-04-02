Alan Pendleton, Former District Court Judge, Joins Martine Law As Of Counsel And Director Of Mentorship & Training Program

MINNEAPOLIS, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Martine Law is proud to announce that Alan Pendleton, former District Court Judge in Minnesota's 10th Judicial District, has joined the firm as Of Counsel. In this capacity, former Judge Pendleton will lead Martine Law's attorney mentoring and training initiatives, further enhancing the firm's commitment to excellence and professional development.

With over four decades of distinguished legal experience, former Judge Pendleton brings unparalleled insight and leadership to the firm. His 17-year tenure on the bench encompassed a broad range of cases in criminal law, family law and civil litigation. Prior to his judicial service, he spent 13 years as a felony prosecutor and practiced as a civil litigator in private practice-giving him a well-rounded perspective on the legal system from both sides of the bench.

At Martine Law , former Judge Pendleton will serve as a strategic advisor, providing authoritative second opinions, mentoring attorneys and supporting the firm's mission of delivering exceptional legal services through continuous learning and collaboration. Though he will not be directly representing clients, his influence will be felt throughout the firm in the development of legal talent and the thoughtful handling of complex legal matters.

"We are honored to welcome former Judge Pendleton to our team," said Xavier Martine, Founder & Lead Attorney at Martine Law. "His breadth of experience, passion for education and commitment to mentorship make him an ideal fit for our firm's culture and values."

Former Judge Pendleton is also a passionate legal educator, having taught for the National Institute of Trial Advocacy, authored legal publications and created an award-winning judicial education website. He continues to give back to the legal community by volunteering at a free legal clinic serving low-income residents and mentoring attorneys in pursuit of professional growth and well-being.

His addition to Martine Law underscores the firm's dedication to fostering a collaborative, forward-thinking legal environment that prioritizes client outcomes and attorney development.

About Martine Law

Martine Law is a Minnesota-based law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate complex legal challenges in criminal defense and family law. With a client-centered approach and a team of skilled, compassionate attorneys, Martine Law is committed to delivering results and restoring peace of mind.

SOURCE Martine Law

