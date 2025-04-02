Act Immediately To Avoid Exorbitant Penalties By Filing Correction ACA Forms With Ez1095

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Clients who may only have a few ACA forms to correct, may decide it is easier to print the paper forms with the "Corrected" box checked and mail them to the IRS. If you need to efile for ACA form correction, please view the instructions here.

" The latest version of ez1095 ACA software will streamline the process of correcting and replac ing forms with an XML import feature for forms 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B and 1094-B." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.

ez1095 can print form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B. It has also been approved by the IRS to generate the efile documents that customers can upload to the IRS for ACA form electronic filing. Overall, processing 1095 and 1094 form corrections in-house can provide organizations with greater control, flexibility, and cost savings, while also ensuring that sensitive employee information is secure and compliant with applicable regulations .

ez1095 has been approved by the IRS to generate the electronic documents that customers can upload to the IRS for ACA form electronic filing for the upcoming and previous tax season. ez1095 can also print both IRS copy and recipient copy on white paper. No pre-printed forms are needed.

ez1095 software also allows customers to import data quickly from external files and makes it easy to print ACA forms for recipients. Priced from just $295 per installation to print and mail ($495 for efile version and $695 for state and federal efile version). ez1095 supports multiple company accounts on the same computer at no additional cost.

Customers that need to file Form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B can download and try ez1095 ACA software from halfpricesoft before purchasing, by visiting 2024 ez1095.

The main features in ez1095 include, but are not limited to:



Customers can easily roll data from previous versions of ez1095 to the current version for faster processing.

Process forms for years 2015-2024 (purchase year that needs to be filed and process that year easily)

Unlimited ACA form printing with ez1095

No pre-printed forms are needed to print 1095 and 1094 Forms. Ez1095 prints ACA form 1095-B. 1094-B, 1095-C and 1094-C on white paper for recipients and the IRS.

Unlimited accounts, recipients and ACA forms with one flat rate

PDF forms printing

PDF print ACA forms for recipients in digital format

XML files validation and E-file

efile Feature to generate XML documents that customers can upload to the IRS site.

Efile: support 1095/1094 original, testing, replacement and correction submission

Fast data import

Import data from spreadsheets, XML files and previous data No internet is required to run ez1095 form software

ez1095 software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, and 7. Designed with simplicity in mind, ez1095 software is easy to use and flexible. ez1095 software's graphical interface leads customers step-by-step through setting up the company, adding employees, adding forms and print forms. Customers can also click form level help links to get more details regarding the

