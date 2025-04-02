Single Use Bioreactors Market Industry Report 2025-2035, By Type Of Bioreactor, Scale Of Operation, Type Of Cell Culture, Type Of Biologics Synthesized, Application Area, End-Users And Geography

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Use Bioreactors Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Type of Bioreactor, Scale of Operation, Type of Cell Culture, Type of Biologics Synthesized, Application Area, End-users and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added tooffering.

The global single use bioreactors market is estimated to grow from USD 1.3 billion in the current year to USD 6.6 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Over the years, the adoption of single-use bioreactors is rising in the biopharmaceutical industry. This is primarily driven by various factors, such as cost benefits, ease of use, high throughput, simple sterilization, and contamination management. Moreover, with single-use technology, it is very easy to scale up operations without having to invest heavily in additional infrastructure. Such systems have a low footprint, are easy to transport and made up of regulatory approved materials, such as ethylene-vinyl acetate, polycarbonate, polyethylene, and polystyrene. As a result, single-use systems are preferred over conventional stainless-steel bioreactors. In fact, single-use technologies are anticipated to be adopted by ~90% of the biopharmaceutical industry over the coming years. Further, given the advantages offered by this technology, including operational flexibility, several academic institutes have also started to adopt these technologies.

Additionally, the implementation of single use systems in small scale R&D activities in the field of recombinant protein therapeutics, monoclonal antibody-based products, and cell-based products is likely to present an opportunity to the stakeholders engaged in the development of single-use bioreactors. In light of all these developments, the single-use bioreactors industry is likely to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.

Single Use Bioreactors Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the single use bioreactors market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry.

Some key findings from the report include:

Currently, over 60 companies claim to offer more than 260 cutting-edge single-use bioreactors in order to cater to the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, across the globe.



The market is primarily characterized by the presence of well-established players that offer single-use bioreactors for processing of various cell cultures used for the production of different types of biologics.

In pursuit of gaining a competitive edge, single-use bioreactor manufacturers are upgrading their existing capabilities and enhancing their product portfolios to achieve better, cost-effective and faster biomanufacturing.

The growing interest of biologic manufacturers in single-use bioreactors is evident from the rise in partnership activity; more than 50% of the deals were inked specifically for stirred tank bioreactors. To cater to the increasing demand for biologics, a number of players have stepped up to introduce innovative and advance single-use bioreactors, establishing a strong brand position.

Over 400 patents have been filed / granted for single-use bioreactors by various industry and non-industry players to protect the intellectual property generated within this field.

The single-use bioreactors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~17%, till 2035; the forecasted opportunity is likely to be distributed across different scales of operation, types of bioreactors and types of cell cultures. The growing demand for different types of biologics is anticipated to drive the growth of single-use bioreactors market; Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region.

Single Use Bioreactors Market: Key Segments

Currently, Stirred Tank Bioreactors Occupies the Largest Share of the Single Use Bioreactors Market

Based on the type of bioreactor, the market is segmented into stirred tank bioreactors, wave induced bioreactors and other bioreactors. At present, stirred tank bioreactors hold the maximum share within the single use bioreactors market. This trend is likely to remain the same in the near future.

Commercial Scale Segment is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Single Use Bioreactors Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the scale of operation, the market is segmented into preclinical / clinical and commercial scale. While the preclinical / clinical scale accounts for a relatively higher market share, it is worth highlighting that commercial scale is expected to witness substantial market growth in the coming years.

Mammalian Segment is Likely to Dominate the Single Use Bioreactors Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of cell culture, the market is segmented into mammalian, insect, microbial, viral, plant and bacterial. At present, the mammalian segment holds the maximum share of the single use bioreactors market. This trend is likely to remain the same in the forthcoming years.

Currently, Monoclonal Antibodies Occupy the Largest Share of the Single Use Bioreactors Market

Based on the type of biologics synthesized, the market is segmented into vaccine, monoclonal antibody, recombinant protein, stem cell, cell therapy, and gene therapy. At present, monoclonal antibodies hold the maximum share of the single use bioreactors market. It is worth highlighting that single use bioreactors market for cell therapies is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR, during the forecast period.

Cancer Research Segment is Likely to Dominate the Single Use Bioreactors Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the application area, the market is segmented into cancer research, stem cell research, tissue engineering / regenerative medicine, drug discovery / toxicity testing and others. Currently, the cancer research segment holds the maximum share within the single use bioreactors market. This trend is likely to remain the same in the forthcoming years.

Biopharmaceutical / Pharmaceutical Industries are Likely to Dominate the Single Use Bioreactors Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the end-users, the market is segmented into biopharmaceutical / pharmaceutical industries, academic / research institutes. At present, the biopharmaceutical / pharmaceutical industry holds the maximum share of the single use bioreactors market. This trend is likely to remain the same in the forthcoming years.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. It is worth highlighting that, over the years, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

Some Key Players in the Single Use Bioreactors Market include:



Applikon Biotechnology

Biolinx Labsystems

Celartia

Cell Culture Company

Cellexus

Cercell

CESCO Bioengineering

Cytiva

Eppendorf

Merck Millipore

Pall Corporation

PBS Biotech

PerfuseCell

ProlifeCell

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Solaris Biotech

Synthecon Thermo Fisher Scientific

