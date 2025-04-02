Innovorbs Technologies Accelerates Enterprise Digital Transformation With Cloud Modernization Services

Tayyab Muhammad, CEO and founder of Innovorbs

Using cloud-native infrastructure and upgrade strategies, IT services leader drives agility, scalability, and efficiency

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Innovorbs Technologies, a global leader in IT services and solutions, today announced that its newly expanded cloud modernization services have the potential to accelerate enterprise digital transformation initiatives. The company has developed a suite of proprietary cloud modernization methodologies that enable digital transformation, together with the financial benefits of cloud computing. Innovorbs updates and transforms clients' internal IT infrastructures, including applications and operational models, using a unique strategic process that provides clients with increased agility and scalability.“Cloud migration is essential for digital transformation,” explained Tayyab Muhammad, CEO and founder of Innovorbs.“It's possible to transform using legacy IT, but it's going to be a far more difficult path. Digital transformation is about reinventing your business to become more agile and get categorically better at creating customer experiences and an efficient supply chain. You need the cloud to achieve those goals. Not that such a process is easy. That's where we come in. We partner with you to modernize your IT estate in the cloud and enable you to undertake an ambitious digital transformation program.”One of Innovorbs' keys to success in cloud modernization is its insistence on a staged rollout of cloud migration. Muhammad said,“It's a continuous process, not a one-time migration, which targets enhancement of existing applications and processes, with the goal of innovation leading to performance and profitability. Cloud modernization is an ongoing process, not a destination, requiring continuous monitoring, optimization, and adaptation.”Innovorbs optimizes and enhances applications to fully utilize cloud capabilities. Legacy systems and internal standard operating procedures (SOPs) are reconfigured to embrace cloud-native technology and architecture. Muhammed added,“We rehost (lift and shift); in other words, moving applications to the cloud with minimal changes, often using Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). Refactoring takes place as applications are redesigned, often entailing a move from monolithic to microservices-based architectures.”The value-added aspect of rebuilding is the creation of new applications from scratch using cloud-native technologies.Benefits include:.Increased Agility-Deploying new applications and features faster and with fewer errors..Enhanced Scalability-Easily scaling resources up or down, based on demand..Improved Reliability-Leveraging the cloud's inherent resilience and available features.The resulting cost optimization, which Innovorb calls“Innovation Acceleration,” frees up resources for faster development and deployment of new capabilities.For more information, visitAbout InnovorbsInnovorbs is a global leader in IT services and solutions. Founded by seasoned tech experts, the company has embraced a mission of empowering businesses with state-of-the-art technology and unmatched support.END# # #

