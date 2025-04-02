Sunita Williams' Heartwarming Video Of Reunion With Her Dogs Is Winning Internet Elon Musk Reacts WATCH

MENAFN - Live Mint) Sunita Williams , an American astronaut of Indian origin, has finally reached home after returning to Earth after spending nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Sunita Williams and fellow astronaut Barry Wilmore returned from the ISS with NASA's Crew-9 astronaut Nick Hague. They were initially part of a short mission aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, but technical issues with the spacecraft extended their stay to nine months.

| Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore praise Musk and Trump for safe return

Expressing her joy after meeting with her husband, Michael Williams, and her two dogs, the 59-year-old NASA astronaut shared a video on social media platform X on Wednesday.

She captioned the post: "Best Homecoming Ever."

WATCH VIDEO

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also reacted to the video with a heart emoji.

All three astronauts arrived back on Earth on March 19 in a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

The astronauts were referred to an extensive rehabilitation programme after spending days in microgravity.

During a press conference on Monday, Sunita Williams said India is amazing from space.

She also showed optimism that she will visit her“father's home country” and share experiences about space exploration with people.

She made the comments while responding to a question on how India looked from space when she was in the ISS and on the possibility of her collaborating with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on space exploration.

| Boeing or NASA? Astronauts reveal who's responsible for their delayed return ISS

"India is amazing. Every time we went over the Himalayas, and I'll tell you, Butch got some incredible pictures of the Himalayas. Just amazing,” Williams said.

"And you can see, like I've described it before, just like this ripple that happened, obviously when the plates collided, and then as it flows down into India. It's many, many colours," she also said.