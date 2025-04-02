403
Industrial Sector In Colombia Contracts As Costs Hit Two-Year High
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's industrial sector contracted for the second straight month in March 2025, though at a slower pace, with the Davivienda Manufacturing PMI inching up to 49.4 from February's 49.0.
The marginal improvement hints at fragile stabilization despite persistent weak demand and production declines, as input costs surged to their highest level since March 2023.
Factories reported softer reductions in output and new orders compared to February, though both metrics remained below growth thresholds.
Weak domestic consumption and sluggish export demand drove the contraction, while rising raw material prices and wage pressures pushed operating expenses to a five-month peak.
Companies raised selling prices but tempered hikes amid competitive pressures, squeezing profit margins further. Employment levels dipped for the first time in five months as firms tightened budgets.
The PMI's 24-month average of 50.59 underscores prolonged volatility, with the index swinging from a pandemic low of 27.6 in April 2020 to a post-recovery high of 55.7 in June 2022.
Colombia's Industrial Outlook
A brief rebound to 53.8 in January 2025-the strongest in a year-collapsed by February, highlighting vulnerability to demand shifts. Broader industrial production fell 0.1% year-over-year in January, dragged by mining and utilities despite modest manufacturing gains.
Manufacturers retain cautious optimism, banking on future demand recovery to offset current headwinds. Colombia's economy projects 2.5% growth in 2025, but sectoral risks linger.
Rising costs now outpace pricing power, threatening margins if inflation persists. Persistent regulatory uncertainty in mining and energy sectors compounds challenges, though firms anticipate gradual stabilization by late 2025.
The data reveals a sector balancing tentative green shoots against entrenched pressures, where cost management and demand revival will dictate recovery speed.
With global commodity fluctuations and domestic spending constraints unresolved, Colombia' s industrial rebound remains fragile-a microcosm of emerging markets navigating post-pandemic recalibration.
