Publishing Of Valmet's Interim Review January-March 2025 On April 23, 2025

Valmet Oyj's press release on April 2, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet's Interim Review January–March 2025 will be published on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at approximately 9:00 a.m. Finnish time (EEST). The stock exchange release and presentation material in English and in Finnish will be available at that time on Valmet's website at .

Webcast

Valmet will arrange a news conference in English as a live webcast at on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time (EEST). President and CEO Thomas Hinnerskov and CFO Katri Hokkanen will be presenting the results.

Recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the event at the same website.

Conference call

It is possible to take part in the news conference through a conference call by registering through the link below:

After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question during the conference, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the question queue.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

For media: Antti Ylitalo, Director, External Communications, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0000

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. With our automation and flow control solutions, we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has more than 225 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement, sustainability, and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2024 were approximately EUR 5.4 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4129122

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED