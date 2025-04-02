Harbor IT Launches As Premier Cyber-First MSP For Small To Mid-Sized Businesses

BOSTON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor IT announced its official launch as the industry's premier cyber-first managed IT services provider specifically engineered for small and mid-sized businesses. Bringing together technical specializations across five individual founding companies, Harbor IT delivers integrated enterprise-grade security and technology solutions previously unavailable to the SMB market. Harbor IT serves customers nationwide, with offices in 10 states and boots-on-the-ground engineering teams in 22 states.

Built with Security at the Core Unlike traditional managed service providers that bolt on security services as an afterthought, Harbor IT was built with cybersecurity at its foundation. The company's formation began with the acquisition of Quadrant Information Security, a dedicated MXDR and cybersecurity advisory firm, which provides the backbone of a 24/7/365 U.S.-based Security Operations Center, enabling comprehensive, integrated protection from day one.

"SMBs face the same cybersecurity threats as enterprises but often lack adequate defenses. For us, cybersecurity isn't an add-on-it's deeply embedded in every service we deliver, giving customers enterprise-level security without the complexity of managing multiple vendors."

-Art Gamino | Director of Client Solutions at Harbor IT

"When security and IT truly integrate, SMBs can significantly improve operational performance and competitive advantage."

-Michael Sullivan | COO at Harbor IT

Technical Specialization Sets Harbor IT Apart Harbor IT's acquisition strategy involves targeting IT providers with technical expertise in one specific area, rather than consolidating companies that are generalists. Each acquisition brings a unique technical capability-including cybersecurity monitoring, Microsoft cloud services, voice/UCaaS, and cyber/IT advisory (CMMC, GRC)-to create unmatched technical depth and deliver measurable value to SMBs.

"We're not buying 15 identical MSPs. We're building a team of technical specialists across critical technology domains that SMBs struggle to access. This gives our customers direct access to genuine experts in core areas of need: managed IT, cybersecurity, and cloud."

-Johnny Lieberman | CEO at Harbor IT

"Our acquisition strategy is based on acquiring more diverse technical specializations than other MSPs. This approach creates unmatched expertise across multiple domains and drives superior service delivery outcomes. Our growth is powered directly by our engineering excellence."

-Danny Noy | President at Harbor IT

"Growth through cross-selling is a key part of our strategy. If you can provide real engineering resources, you can serve the customer as a one-stop-shop. But you need to really have the expertise across different domains, which is exactly what we've built."

-Kevin Bertschmann | Director of Account Management at Harbor IT

Focused Expertise Across Key SMB Niches Harbor IT has developed deep expertise tailored to specific industries where SMBs have unique technology and security needs.

"What makes Harbor IT unique is our combination of national reach with an unwavering focus on small and mid-sized businesses. We provide enterprise-class IT and cybersecurity services tailored specifically for the SMB market, with local teams that understand regional business needs. While we serve customers across industries, we've developed nationally recognized expertise in three key niches that particularly benefit from our approach."

-Alex van Lent | Chief of Staff at Harbor IT

Harbor IT has established specialized practices in:

Private Equity & Portfolio Companies: Pre-purchase IT due diligence, post-acquisition integration, and portfolio-wide risk management under a single pane of glass. Harbor IT streamlines IT integration and fortifies cybersecurity, enabling private equity firms and their portfolio companies to focus on growth and value creation.

Multi-Site Healthcare: Specialized IT for assisted living, community nursing, DSOs, and aesthetics practices with enhanced compliance support. Harbor IT mitigates IT disruptions and enhances data security, ensuring seamless operations and safeguarding sensitive patient information.

Critical Infrastructure: Comprehensive IT and cyber protection for aviation, water, energy, and transportation sectors. Harbor IT offers robust technology solutions and cyber-programs that mitigate today's threats, ensure IT performance, and maintain the reliability of essential services.

"Understanding the unique technology and security challenges facing specific industries is critical to delivering meaningful value. Our specialized practices allow us to provide tailored solutions that address the specific pain points these businesses face."

-Garvin McKee | CRO at Harbor IT

Long-Term Partnership and Sustainable Growth Harbor IT, backed by long-term holding company Worklyn Partners, focuses on sustained growth and stability rather than short-term exits. This model enables significant seller equity participation while maintaining stability for both employees and customers.

"We have a fundamentally different structure than traditional private equity. Sellers roll equity into the holding company and sit pari passu with investors."

-Hannah Paige | Managing Director at Worklyn Partners and CFO at Harbor IT

Worklyn's investors include professional sports team owners, family offices, and entrepreneurs who have longer investment horizons and support compounding capital over time.

"The goldilocks seller for us is someone who is eager to roll equity, hungry to keep operating and interested in taking an executive role at the platform level. While we are flexible, we look for the seller who is motivated to grab an oar, get in the boat, and help us row," explained Paige .

"Harbor IT is redefining managed services," concluded Lieberman . "By seamlessly integrating world-class cybersecurity and IT expertise into a single accountable platform, we provide SMBs the robust protection and strategic capabilities they need without the traditional complexity or cost."

About Harbor IT

Harbor IT is a cyber-first managed services provider empowering small and medium-sized businesses with industry-leading IT solutions. By merging the expertise of NOYNIM IT Solutions, IT Management Solutions, Harbor Networks, and NetXperts, Harbor IT delivers world-class services, expert cybersecurity, and a local presence across multiple regions. Visit HarborIT or contact sales at (877) 650-5900 for more information.

Media Contact:

Marissa Cusick

Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Harbor IT

