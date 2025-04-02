Mike Ross Selected As Top Creative Leader Of The Year By IAOTP

Mike Ross member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas this December

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mike Ross, Developer, Engineer & Visual Designer, Social Impact CEO, and Award-winning Creative Leader, was recently selected as Top Creative Leader of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. /award-galaWith close to two decades of experience, Mr. Ross has certainly proven himself an expert in his industry. Mr. Ross is the Founder and Executive Director of Future Forward Education, a non-profit organization, home to youth programming entity, Believe In You, which are both focused on improving the education experience of students and their families. Future Forward Education aims to improve the education experience for students and their families through analysis and reform by creating solutions through increased access to resources, building partnerships and monitoring student progress. By maximizing our whole-family approach, they enable our youth to harness their growth potential for an ever-changing tomorrow. The focus will be on the educational landscape and school structure for improved learning experiences. Areas of interest include Content Standards, Assessments & Measuring Progress, STEM Access, Classroom Health, Student Mental Health and more.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to technical illustrations, graphic design, web design and development, app design and development, branding, and information design.Prior to his career, Mr. Ross spent a couple years at the Art Institute of California-Los Angeles studying Interactive Media and Web Design while honing these skills and applying them to industry projects.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Ross has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year he will also be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Mr. Ross will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for his selection as Top Creative Leader.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Ross for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Mr. Ross attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to empower people going into the field.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

