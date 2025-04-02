Ambassador Of Belarus I.Marshalau Presents Copies Of His Credentials At The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Of Zambia

On April 1, 2025 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Republic of Zambia concurrently, Ihar Marshalau, presented copies of his Credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Zambia, Mulambo Haimbe.

The parties discussed the possibilities of intensifying the political dialogue between Belarus and Zambia and agreed to exchange visits at various levels in areas of mutual interest, as well as to establish a joint mechanism for political consultations.

The interlocutors stressed the attention on Belarus' participation in the comprehensive development of Zambia's agriculture, including mechanization, fertilizer supplies, irrigation, seed breeding, the introduction of advanced agricultural technologies, and training of specialists, should become a driver for the development of trade and economic cooperation between the countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.