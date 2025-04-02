Target And Kate Spade New York Partner For One Of Target's Largest Limited-Time Collections

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Launching April 12, the collection features more than 300 items, including women's, kids' and baby apparel (with extended sizing and adaptive styles), handbags, home accessories and entertaining must-haves - offering anything and everything guests might need to style, decorate and host with ease. Whether they're celebrating a milestone or embracing the smaller moments of joy in life, guests will find chic prints, accessories and more. Inspired by the idea that any day can become a reason to celebrate - whether an impromptu gathering or toasting one of life's big milestones - guests will find an assortment complete with a crisp color palette, a fresh take on nostalgic patterns and a classic kate spade twist, all at an accessible price. Over half of the collection is available for $15 and under, with prices starting at just $5.

"With versatile pieces that work for every occasion and can't-miss prices, this partnership brings together kate spade's signature style with Target's legacy of making the best design accessible to all," said Jill Sando , Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, apparel and accessories, home and hardlines. "Our teams worked together for two years to create this collection, and I can't wait for consumers to see everything we have to offer. It's stylish, affordable and loaded with items that'll add plenty of joy to everyday moments."

A partnership that sparks joy

Since 1993, kate spade new york has been known for a spirited approach and playful wit. Together with its community, the brand has built a lifestyle around celebrating everyday moments, while delivering seasonal products that are cleverly nuanced and thoughtfully constructed. Now, it is bringing its signature spirit to this partnership, offering Target guests endless ways to infuse the kate spade aesthetic into any occasion.

"kate spade new york has always been rooted in joy. Our products deliver a distinct point of view that blends effortless style with a youthful edge," said Charlotte Warshaw , VP, Americas Wholesale, Global Licensing & Collaborations of kate spade new york. "This iconic collaboration with Target does just that. We're excited for customers across generations to experience a little piece of the magic we've created together."

Style for every celebration

Spring is all about entertaining, and Target continues to see strong guest demand for party essentials like décor, favors, stationery and more, along with ongoing interest in its dress shop and occasion-based dressing. This collection delivers on these trends with thoughtfully designed pieces for hosting, styling and making every moment memorable.

kate spade new york's signature style is reflected throughout the collection, particularly in its versatile assortment of apparel and accessories for women of all ages, kids and baby. Graphic tees, two-piece sets, tops, shorts, skirts and dresses in a range of silhouettes can be mixed and matched to create a personalized look. With classic handbags and playful bag charms, guests can embrace every occasion, from casual days to special celebrations.

Guests will find statement-making pieces that make entertaining and dressing up effortless and fun, including:



Women's Tiered Ruffle Midi Tank Dress

Stripe Knit Crossbody Bag in Green/Blue

Mixed Novelty Chunky Charm Bracelet 4-piece Melamine Dinner Plate Set in Black/Cream/Green

Explore the lookbook to view the full collection.

The collection also includes an eclectic mix of drink and dining ware, colorful party décor such as balloons and lanterns, and playful games like checkers and cornhole to inspire meaningful moments. Unexpected items - like a disposable camera and vintage-inspired record player - allow hosts to plus-up the party and capture lasting memories. For those looking to go even bigger, select items like a party tent for $200 and a designer bicycle for $300 add an extra touch of style and fun to any occasion. How guests can shop the collection:



Special launch events: Guests can get an early preview of the collection at New York City's Grand Central Station on April 2.

In-store experience: Most stores will feature a dedicated shopping space with a first-ever limited-time offer of store-only items - including a small capsule of Target red handbags, bicycles and more

Online: The collection will be available to browse and shop on Target starting April 12

Same-day pickup: This fulfillment option will allow guests to shop online and pick up their items in store through Drive Up and Order Pickup Same-day delivery: Members of Target Circle 360 can get free same-day delivery on orders over $35, while all guests can access same-day delivery for a fee

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and on Target with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center .

About kate spade new york

Since its launch in 1993 with a collection of six essential handbags, Kate Spade New York has always stood for color, wit, optimism, and femininity. Today, it is a global lifestyle brand synonymous with joy, delivering seasonal collections of handbags, ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, gifts, home décor and more. Known for its rich heritage and unique brand DNA, Kate Spade New York offers a distinctive point of view, and celebrates communities of women around the globe who live their perfectly imperfect lifestyles. Kate Spade New York is part of the Tapestry house of brands.

SOURCE Target Corporation