Trua SVP Of Strategic Business Development Stuart Vaeth To Discuss Trust And Safety In The Gig Economy At Curbivore 2025

A digital trust and identity industry veteran, Vaeth will speak on a panel discussion about reducing risk and increasing trust and safety in the shared economy

WHAT

Curbivore is the premier event exploring the intersection of technology, mobility and commerce, bringing together policymakers, entrepreneurs and industry experts to examine how cities and businesses are evolving in response to the digital economy. Held at AirGarage Arts District in downtown Los Angeles on April 10-11, 2025, the conference features keynote speakers, panel discussions and hands-on demonstrations that showcase the future of urban life. Its four key themes are: Last Mile Delivery, Restaurants & Retailers, TNCS (Transportation Network Companies) & New Mobility, and Civic Tech & Labor.

As part of the event, Stuart Vaeth , senior vice president of strategic business development at Trua , a pioneer and leader in reusable, verified, digital trust credentials, will participate in a panel discussion, titled "Securing the Shared Economy: Reducing Risk, Increasing Trust & Safety." While the gig work revolution has led to a surge in new mobility and delivery options, it also demands new solutions for identity verification, safe driving practices and insurance sustainability.

A recent study, commissioned by Trua and conducted by Talker Research, which surveyed 2,000 American adults, revealed the following key findings:



82% of Americans lack confidence that service providers on digital platforms (including rideshare, home services, dating, and job platforms) are properly vetted.

60% would pay extra for enhanced background checks.

87% say platforms fail to communicate how their personal data is used and safeguarded.

There is a near-universal demand for background checks, with over 85% of respondents across all age groups considering them an important component of online platforms and apps. 86% of respondents state that an online platform's reputation for safety and security is important to their decision to use it.

The full survey findings can be found here:

WHO

Facilitator:

Keerthi Vedantam, Technology Reporter, Los Angeles Business Journal

Panelists:

Brendan Bellefeuille, Senior Sales Director, Cambridge Mobile Telematics

Brandon Schuh, Head of Specialty Insurance, Christensen Group Insurance

Nicholas Johnson, Director of Public Policy, Lyft

Stuart Vaeth, Senior Vice President of Strategic Business Development, Trua

Stuart Vaeth is the Senior Vice President of Strategic Business Development at Trua, a pioneer in reusable, verified digital trust credentials. Vaeth joined Trua in mid-2024 after six years at Mastercard developing a global digital identity network. With over three decades of experience, he has a proven track record of driving strategic partnerships, business development and go-to-market strategy in digital identity and authentication, digital payments, and marketplace trust & safety.

WHEN

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Time: 2:15 – 3 p.m. PT

WHERE

AirGarage Arts District

826 Mateo St.

Los Angeles, CA 90021

For more information about the event, visit .

About Trua

Trua is a pioneer and leader in reusable, verified digital trust credentials for identity verification, user authentication, fraud detection and background screening. TruaIDTM, TruaScoreTM, and Trua-CETM, Trua's three flagship products, are the first digital verification solutions that are portable, reusable and continuously updated, allowing individuals to store and repeatedly share verified trust credentials securely across different organizations and platforms. Combining advanced encryption, novel authentication technologies, layered security and a comprehensive verification process, Trua holds several patents for its technological innovations and leverages blockchain technology to create an immutable identity record with an auditable chain of custody. Trua's technology is proven to save organizations substantial costs in operations, risk mitigation, regulatory compliance and potential litigation costs. Trusted by Fortune 500 organizations in financial services and healthcare and providers of critical infrastructure, marketplaces and digital platforms, Trua is transforming how businesses and organizations interact with individuals to verify their identity and create trust credentials. Trua is based in the greater Washington, D.C. metro area. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (For Trua)

Phone: 571-835-8775

E-mail: [email protected]

