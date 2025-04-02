403
Brazil Secures First Argentine Natural Gas Import Via Bolivia In Regional Energy Shift
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil has imported natural gas from Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale field through Bolivian pipelines for the first time. This operation, involving TotalEnergies, Matrix Energia, and Bolivia's YPFB, highlights a new phase in South America's energy integration.
Around 500,000 cubic meters of gas reached Brazil on a spot contract, which allows supply interruptions during Argentina's winter when domestic demand peaks.
The deal follows over a year of negotiations among Argentina, Bolivia, and Brazil. Bolivia initially sought to charge transit fees or act as an intermediary by purchasing Argentine gas and reselling it to Brazil.
However, declining Bolivian gas production and improved talks paved the way for this agreement. Bolivia's pipeline network, historically used to export its own gas to Brazil and Argentina, now facilitates this cross-border energy trade.
The operation tested the feasibility of transporting Argentine gas through Bolivian infrastructure. Matrix Energia coordinated with TotalEnergies for supply agreements and contracted YPFB for transportation services under a tripartite operational agreement finalized in late 2024.
This development holds strategic significance for all three nations. For Brazil, it offers cheaper energy for industries that currently face high natural gas prices of $11.20 per million BTU.
South America's Energy Transformation
Vaca Muerta gas could reduce costs to between $6.49 and $8 per million BTU, supporting President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's push for industrial growth through affordable energy.
Argentina benefits from a new revenue stream as its natural gas production grows under market-friendly policies. Once an energy importer, Argentina now positions itself as a regional exporter, addressing its trade deficit and boosting economic prospects.
Bolivia remains vital as a transit hub despite declining production. Its established pipeline network provides an alternative revenue source through transit fees.
This pilot project underscores South America's efforts to integrate energy markets. Argentina plans to increase exports to Brazil from 2 million cubic meters per day in 2025 to 30 million by 2030.
Future routes may include pipelines through Paraguay or Uruguay and liquefied natural gas exports. The success of this operation signals potential long-term cooperation among these nations, reshaping regional energy dynamics while addressing economic challenges.
