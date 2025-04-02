403
Football Games For Wednesday, April 2, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following youth tournaments, top-tier European leagues, South American domestic clashes, or women's professional football, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Brazilian Paulista Championships
Brazilian State Championship Finals (Early Afternoon)
No matches scheduled.
Brazilian State Championship Finals (Late Afternoon)
European Top Leagues and Cups
European Second-Tier Leagues
No matches scheduled.
South American Domestic Leagues
Women's Professional Football
No matches scheduled.
CONMEBOL Libertadores
CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
CONCACAF Champions Cup
Brazilian Paulista Championships
6:30 PM – Capivariano x Primavera – Paulistão A2 (FINAL-ida)
Channels: Cultura, Youtube/@canalgoatbr, and Youtube/@UlissesCostaTV
Brazilian State Championship Finals (Early Afternoon)
No matches scheduled.
Brazilian State Championship Finals (Late Afternoon)
8:00 PM – Remo x Tuna Luso – Paraense (Semifinal)
Channels: Cultura (PA) and Youtube/@EsporteNaCultura
9:30 PM – Sport Recife x Retrô – Pernambucano (FINAL-volta)
Channels: Globo (PE) and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
European Top Leagues and Cups
7:00 AM – Bengaluru x FC Goa – Indian Super League
Channels: OneFootball
11:00 AM – Al-Quadisyia x Al-Raed – Copa do Rei Saudita (Semifinal)
Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
11:00 AM – Feyenoord x Groningen – Eredivisie
Channels: Disney+
11:45 AM – Stuttgart x RB Leipzig – Copa da Alemanha (Semifinal)
Channels: Disney+
11:45 AM – Bournemouth x Ipswich Town – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
11:45 AM – Brighton x Aston Villa – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
11:45 AM – Manchester City x Leicester City – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
11:45 AM – Newcastle x Brentford – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
11:45 AM – Southampton x Crystal Palace – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
12:00 PM – Liverpool x Everton – Premier League
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
12:00 PM – Milan x Internazionale – Copa Itália (Semifinal-ida)
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL
12:30 PM – Benfica x Farense – Liga Portugal
Channels: Disney+
12:30 PM – Atlético de Madrid x Barcelona – Copa do Rei (Semifinal-volta)
Channels: Disney+
European Second-Tier Leagues
No matches scheduled.
South American Domestic Leagues
12:00 PM – Atlético Tucuman x All Boys – Copa Argentina
Channels: DSports
Women's Professional Football
No matches scheduled.
CONMEBOL Libertadores
3:00 PM – San Antônio Bulo Bulo x Olimpia – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
3:00 PM – Vélez Sarsfield x Peñarol – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Disney+
9:30 PM – Universidad de Chile x Botafogo – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Globo (RJ and part of the network) and Paramount+
9:30 PM – Talleres x São Paulo – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Globo (SP and part of the network), ESPN, and Disney+
9:30 PM – Universitario x River Plate – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Paramount+
9:30 PM – Atlético Nacional x Nacional – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Disney+
CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
3:00 PM – Corinthians x Huracán – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
3:00 PM – Melgar x Vasco da Gama – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: Paramount+
9:30 PM – Racing x América de Cali – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
9:30 PM – Vitória x Universidad Católica-EQU – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: Paramount+
9:30 PM – Sportivo Luqueño x Grêmio – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: Paramount+
11:00 PM – Atlético Grau x Godoy Cruz – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: Paramount+
CONCACAF Champions Cup
12:15 AM – LA Galaxy x Tigres UANL – CONCACAF Champions Cup (QF-ida)
Channels: Disney+
10:30 PM – Vancouver Whitecaps x Pumas UNAM – CONCACAF Champions Cup (QF-ida)
Channels: Disney+
12:30 AM (April 3) – Los Angeles FC x Inter Miami – CONCACAF Champions Cup (QF-ida)
Channels: Disney+
