Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Football Games For Wednesday, April 2, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


2025-04-02 06:16:09
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following youth tournaments, top-tier European leagues, South American domestic clashes, or women's professional football, the excitement is guaranteed.

With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Brazilian Paulista Championships

  • 6:30 PM – Capivariano x Primavera – Paulistão A2 (FINAL-ida)
    Channels: Cultura, Youtube/@canalgoatbr, and Youtube/@UlissesCostaTV

Brazilian State Championship Finals (Early Afternoon)
No matches scheduled.


Brazilian State Championship Finals (Late Afternoon)

  • 8:00 PM – Remo x Tuna Luso – Paraense (Semifinal)
    Channels: Cultura (PA) and Youtube/@EsporteNaCultura
  • 9:30 PM – Sport Recife x Retrô – Pernambucano (FINAL-volta)
    Channels: Globo (PE) and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

European Top Leagues and Cups

  • 7:00 AM – Bengaluru x FC Goa – Indian Super League
    Channels: OneFootball
  • 11:00 AM – Al-Quadisyia x Al-Raed – Copa do Rei Saudita (Semifinal)
    Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 11:00 AM – Feyenoord x Groningen – Eredivisie
    Channels: Disney+
  • 11:45 AM – Stuttgart x RB Leipzig – Copa da Alemanha (Semifinal)
    Channels: Disney+
  • 11:45 AM – Bournemouth x Ipswich Town – Premier League
    Channels: Disney+
  • 11:45 AM – Brighton x Aston Villa – Premier League
    Channels: Disney+
  • 11:45 AM – Manchester City x Leicester City – Premier League
    Channels: Disney+
  • 11:45 AM – Newcastle x Brentford – Premier League
    Channels: Disney+
  • 11:45 AM – Southampton x Crystal Palace – Premier League
    Channels: Disney+
  • 12:00 PM – Liverpool x Everton – Premier League
    Channels: ESPN and Disney+
  • 12:00 PM – Milan x Internazionale – Copa Itália (Semifinal-ida)
    Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL
  • 12:30 PM – Benfica x Farense – Liga Portugal
    Channels: Disney+
  • 12:30 PM – Atlético de Madrid x Barcelona – Copa do Rei (Semifinal-volta)
    Channels: Disney+

European Second-Tier Leagues
No matches scheduled.
South American Domestic Leagues

  • 12:00 PM – Atlético Tucuman x All Boys – Copa Argentina
    Channels: DSports

Women's Professional Football
No matches scheduled.
CONMEBOL Libertadores

  • 3:00 PM – San Antônio Bulo Bulo x Olimpia – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
  • 3:00 PM – Vélez Sarsfield x Peñarol – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Disney+
  • 9:30 PM – Universidad de Chile x Botafogo – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Globo (RJ and part of the network) and Paramount+
  • 9:30 PM – Talleres x São Paulo – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Globo (SP and part of the network), ESPN, and Disney+
  • 9:30 PM – Universitario x River Plate – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 9:30 PM – Atlético Nacional x Nacional – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Disney+

CONMEBOL Sul-Americana

  • 3:00 PM – Corinthians x Huracán – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: ESPN and Disney+
  • 3:00 PM – Melgar x Vasco da Gama – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 9:30 PM – Racing x América de Cali – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
  • 9:30 PM – Vitória x Universidad Católica-EQU – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 9:30 PM – Sportivo Luqueño x Grêmio – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 11:00 PM – Atlético Grau x Godoy Cruz – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: Paramount+

CONCACAF Champions Cup

  • 12:15 AM – LA Galaxy x Tigres UANL – CONCACAF Champions Cup (QF-ida)
    Channels: Disney+
  • 10:30 PM – Vancouver Whitecaps x Pumas UNAM – CONCACAF Champions Cup (QF-ida)
    Channels: Disney+
  • 12:30 AM (April 3) – Los Angeles FC x Inter Miami – CONCACAF Champions Cup (QF-ida)
    Channels: Disney+

MENAFN02042025007421016031ID1109381311

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search