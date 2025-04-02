403
Fluminense Secures Victory In Sul-Americana Debut
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Fluminense kicked off their Copa Sul-Americana campaign with a win on Tuesday night. The Brazilian side defeated Once Caldas (COL) 1-0 at Estádio Palogrande in Manizales. Germán Cano scored the lone goal in the first half.
The victory places Fluminense atop Group F with three points. Meanwhile, San Jose (BOL) and Unión Española (CHI) will face off in Bolivia on Thursday. Fluminense returns to action on Sunday in the Brazilian Championship.
They host Bragantino at Maracanã, seeking redemption after a loss to Fortaleza. Their next Sul-Americana match is on April 10 against San Jose. Once Caldas started strong, pressuring Fluminense in the opening minutes.
However, Fluminense gradually gained control and balanced the game. At the 30-minute mark, Arias and Guga combined on the right. Arias crossed the ball to Cano, who headed it past goalkeeper Aguirre.
Trailing, Once Calda pushed back, especially in the final minutes of the first half. Goalkeeper Fábio made a crucial save on a shot by Moreno. The second half saw Once Caldas dominate, with Fluminense relying on counter-attacks.
Fábio continued to shine, preventing an equalizer. Midway through the second half, the game opened up but lacked the earlier organization.
Despite Once Caldas's pressure, Fluminense had the best chance. Lezcano nearly scored at the 40-minute mark, heading a ball off the post. The match ended with Fluminense holding onto their lead, securing a vital away win.
