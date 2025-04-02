403
Saudi Arabia Seeks Key Role In European-Led Global Fighter Jet Initiative
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Saudi Arabia is exploring a partnership with Japan, Italy, and the United Kingdom to develop a next-generation fighter jet under the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).
This ambitious initiative aims to produce a sixth-generation stealth aircraft by 2035, designed to replace the Eurofighter Typhoon and Japan's Mitsubishi F-2. The collaboration highlights shifting dynamics in global defense alliances amid rising geopolitical tensions.
Saudi Arabia plans to contribute financially and potentially acquire the advanced fighter jets once developed. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has welcomed Riyadh's involvement, emphasizing its potential to accelerate development through significant investments.
The Kingdom's participation aligns with its Vision 2030 strategy, which seeks to localize half of its military spending and diversify its economy. The GCAP program unites Japan's F-X project and the UK-led Tempest initiative, creating an equal partnership among the three founding nations.
Leading defense companies, including BAE Systems, Leonardo, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, are spearheading the design and manufacturing efforts. The project has secured €40 billion ($43.4 billion) in funding and plans to produce 350 aircraft by 2035.
The fighter jet will feature cutting-edge technologies such as advanced radar systems, integrated sensors, smart weapons systems, and a digital cockpit. These innovations aim to ensure military superiority while addressing emerging threats from adversaries like Russia and China.
Saudi Arabia's Strategic Role in Defense Modernization
Saudi Arabia's involvement would mark a significant milestone in its defense modernization efforts. Historically reliant on Western systems, Riyadh has pursued partnerships to enhance domestic capabilities.
Collaborations with Lockheed Martin for THAAD missile production and Turkish Aerospace Industries for UAV manufacturing underscore this trend. Despite the benefits of Saudi participation, concerns persist over technology transfer risks.
Japanese officials worry that sensitive defense secrets could inadvertently reach adversaries like Russia or China if Saudi Arabia or India acquires advanced equipment.
Italy is also exploring additional defense collaborations with Japan. Rome plans to import Japan's P-1 maritime patrol aircraft by 2029 and export its M-346 training jets to Tokyo.
These exchanges reflect deepening ties between participating nations across various defense domains. Saudi Arabia's potential inclusion in GCAP underscores growing international cooperation in defense technology.
For Riyadh, it offers access to advanced aerospace systems while strengthening its domestic industry. For Japan, Italy, and the UK, Saudi investments could reduce costs and accelerate timelines. Negotiations remain critical as all parties balance collaboration with safeguarding national security interests.
