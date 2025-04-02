The Ensign Group Purchases Two Facilities In Washington
“We are delighted to add these two facilities to Standard Bearer's growing portfolio in the Northwest.” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer.“One of the purposes of Standard Bearer is that it provides us a pathway to acquire real estate portfolios and to operate the portions that are a fit for us as operators while also partnering with other talented operators that have a similar mission and values that we have. We are very excited to work together with our new tenant and look forward to completing similar transactions with them and others in the future.”
In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the real estate and operations of Pacific Haven Subacute and Healthcare Center, a 99-bed skilled nursing facility located in Garden Grove, California. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer and the business will be operated by an Ensign-affiliated tenant.
Ensign also acquired the operations of Alamitos West Health and Rehabilitation, a 142-bed skilled nursing facility, and Katella Senior Living Community, a 68-unit senior living facility. Both facilities are located in Los Alamitos, California and subject to a long-term, triple net lease with a third-party landlord.
These acquisitions are effective as of April 1, 2025, and bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 343 healthcare operations, which includes 44 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 143 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.
About EnsignTM
The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 343 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at .
Contact Information
The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ...
SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment