The Ensign Group Purchases Two Facilities In Washington

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that through subsidiaries of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign's captive real estate company, it acquired the real estate to Emilie Court Assisted Living, a 60-unit senior living facility located in Spokane, Washington; and Mother Joseph Care Center, a 152-bed skilled nursing facility located in Olympia, Washington. Each of these facilities will be operated by a third-party operator and are subject to long term triple net leases. These acquisitions are two of eight buildings that Ensign agreed to purchase last year, some of which closed last month and some that will close in coming months.

“We are delighted to add these two facilities to Standard Bearer's growing portfolio in the Northwest.” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer.“One of the purposes of Standard Bearer is that it provides us a pathway to acquire real estate portfolios and to operate the portions that are a fit for us as operators while also partnering with other talented operators that have a similar mission and values that we have. We are very excited to work together with our new tenant and look forward to completing similar transactions with them and others in the future.”

In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the real estate and operations of Pacific Haven Subacute and Healthcare Center, a 99-bed skilled nursing facility located in Garden Grove, California. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer and the business will be operated by an Ensign-affiliated tenant.

Ensign also acquired the operations of Alamitos West Health and Rehabilitation, a 142-bed skilled nursing facility, and Katella Senior Living Community, a 68-unit senior living facility. Both facilities are located in Los Alamitos, California and subject to a long-term, triple net lease with a third-party landlord.

These acquisitions are effective as of April 1, 2025, and bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 343 healthcare operations, which includes 44 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 143 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

