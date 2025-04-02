Fresh Trouble For Siddaramaiah? ED Files Plea In Special Court To Quash Lokayukta Police Probe Report In MUDA Case

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed a petition in the Special Court of Special Court for MPs and MLAs to quash the Lokayukta police investigation report in Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others.

In the petition, the ED alleged that there is sufficient evidence against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his family.

The central probe agency argued that the Lokayukta report is incorrect in stating that he is not guilty, reported ANI.

Besides Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi, his brother-in-law and the land owner Devaraju are the accused.

On March 7, the Karnataka High Court had quashed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi BM, and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, issued in connection with the MUDA land allotment scam.

The Lokayukta police probing the MUDA site allotment case had mentioned that the charges against CM Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi could not be proved for want of evidences.

The probing officers said they have submitted the final report to the High Court.

What ED said in petition?

- It is being realised, world over, that money laundering poses a serious threat not only to the financial systems of countries, but also their integrity and sovereignty.

- The ED said the state (country) comes under the definition of 'victim' of Money Laundering offence. It further said the agency should be construed as an aggrieved person, as they are the prosecutors under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and thus it has a right or locus standi to protest or to be heard before any order is passed on the closure report filed by the investigating agency (Lokayukta police).