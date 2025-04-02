From Lucknow's Bada Imambara To Delhi's Ferozeshah Kotla- List Of Iconic Waqf Properties In India Worth ₹1.2 Lakh Cr

MENAFN - Live Mint) Lok Sabha witnessed heated debate between the ruling and opposition Members of Parliament after Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025 on Wednesday.

Rijiju slammed UPA for denoting 123 properties in Delhi as Waqf properties. Alleging that several properties would have been de-notified had Prime Minister Narendra Modi government not come into power, he said,

"A case has been ongoing since 1970 in Delhi involving several properties, including the CGO Complex and the Parliament building. The Delhi Waqf Board had claimed these as Waqf properties."

| Waqf Amendment Bill: Why Congress opposes 'practising Islam' rule in new version

Let's have a look at Waqf properties across India.

Waqf properties across India

According to Waqf Management System of India (WAMSI) Project's official website, nic, there are 3,56,350 Waqf estates across India. WAMSI, a government initiative to manage waqf properties across India, provides a database of registered immovable properties.

The website confirms that there are as many as 8,72,804 immovable properties of Waqf board and 16,716 movable properties. UP's Sunni Central Board of Waqfs presides control over the maximum properties among all categories.

| Waqf Bill hurts India's secular image: Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha

According to Press Information Bureau's report published on September 13, 2024, there are 8.7 lakh properties that Waqf Boards currently controls. These properties span 9.4 lakh acres across India with an estimated value of ₹1.2 lakh crores. Notably, India has the largest waqf holding in the World, making India's Waqf Board the largest landowner in the country following the Armed Forces and the Indian Railways.

PIB describes Waqf properties as estates“dedicated exclusively for religious or charitable purposes under Islamic law, and any other use or sale of the property is prohibited... Waqf properties are bestowed upon Allah, in the absence of a physically tangible entity, a 'mutawalli' is appointed by the waqif, or by a competent authority, to manage or administer a Waqf.”