Search Renewed In 1999 Syracuse Cold Case As New Public Detail Emerges

Official Missing Persons Flyer Case: Guy Monroe Pyke

United Search Corps Launches Call To Action For Missing Grandfather Guy Pyke

- Doug BishopSYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks 9,498 days since 70-year-old Guy Monroe Pyke disappeared without a trace. It was a warm, sunny Friday-April 2, 1999. Cher's“Believe” topped the charts. A full moon lit the sky that night. And somewhere along the back roads of upstate New York, a grandfather with a gentle heart, a love for hockey, and a cherished midnight blue Chevy Blazer vanished without a trace. Now, exactly 26 years later, United Search Corps and Guy's granddaughter, Jennifer Wood, are reigniting the search with a new publicly released clue: the Blazer's full VIN number.“This truck was everything to my grandfather. If we can find the vehicle, I believe we can find out what happened,” Jennifer said.The Vehicle:1989 Chevy Blazer (Midnight Blue)VIN: 1GNEV18K7KF176294Interior: Blue velour, diamond-plate running boards, black fiberglass topLicense Plate (1999): NY FMS-867Guy Pyke was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He worked for decades at Allied Chemical in Solvay, NY and retired in 1985. On the day he disappeared, weather was clear and mild. He had memory issues and was due for a medical evaluation that month. Family later reported he had left without cash, credit cards, or even his cigarettes-just his ID and vehicle documents in the console. Authorities called it one of the most baffling disappearances they'd ever seen. No sightings. No evidence. No trace of the vehicle. Despite state-wide alerts, border checks, and private search teams scanning lakes and rivers, nothing has ever turned up.“There were no peaks or valleys in this case,” an Onondaga County Sheriff's lieutenant said in 2013.“Just silence.”United Search Corps, a nonprofit that helps families search for missing loved ones, believes the 1989 K5 Chevy Blazer may still exist-hidden in a garage, barn, or even unknowingly in use. Today, they're asking auto shops, salvage yards, collectors, and car enthusiasts across the country to check their records and memory.“Someone, somewhere, knows or knew this vehicle,” said Doug Bishop, founder of United Search Corps.“And they may not even realize how important it is.”With solve rates for cold cases at an all-time high and advances in VIN tracking, USC hopes this newly released information triggers a breakthrough.About United Search Corps:United Search Corps is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to solving missing person cases through law enforcement training, field work, advocacy, and public engagement. From forensic recoveries to nationwide searches, USC partners with families and law enforcement to bring the missing home.To support our mission or learn more, visit:On April 5th, Jennifer will attend New York State Missing Persons Day hosted by The Center For Hope at the NYS Museum in Albany. She will walk alongside other families of the missing in honor of her grandfather, holding hope that this is the year answers will come. Follow the official Facebook page for the case “Help Find My Missing Grandfather Guy M. Pyke” .See the full story , photos, and how you can help.If you have any information or recognize the vehicle:Contact the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office Tips Line at (315) 435-3051or United Search Corps at ...Case Reference #: 99-098194

Doug Bishop

United Search Corps Inc

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.