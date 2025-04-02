Art Of Homage Unveils Fashion-Forward, Thought-Provoking Broken Faith Repair Club Collection

Timothy Dixon and Gabriel Moore, Owners of Art of Homage and EntreBeliever

Broken Faith Repair Club Collection

Meet the co-founders designing clothing with a purpose as they mentor million-dollar e-commerce businesses behind the scenes.

- Timothy Dixon, Co-founder of Art of Homage and EntreBeliever

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Art of Homage is a boutique-style, faith-driven design company and a pioneer in merging Christian culture and fashion. Its popularity has generated over $25 million in sales, owning a portfolio of Christian streetwear micro-brands, and inspired a movement within church organizations to carry similar styles of trend-setting apparel.

Art of Homage offers cutting-edge concepts that spark conversations around faith, and the message behind its new collection serves as an effective conversation starter. The Broken Faith Repair Club line features a capsule of a two-toned crew-neck shirt, hoodie, T-shirt, and bomber jacket with the additional message that worship repairs broken faith. According to co-founders Timothy Dixon and Gabriel Moore, the name encourages hope amongst those who struggle to find God when times get tough.

“Faith cracks under the weight of life's hardships, temptations, and trials, but God's grace is the ultimate repair kit,” Dixon said.“It is through our worship and God's faithfulness that we aren't left in our brokenness. He rebuilds, restores, and revives.”

Moore adds that worship allows one to lay down burdens, surrender doubts, and let God put the broken pieces back together. He believes that when people worship, they find that faith is repaired. This gives them the strength to continue, and the grace to power through raw moments.

The Broken Faith Repair Club is a perfect metaphor for another one of Dixon and Moore's business ventures. Like disciples spreading the gospel, they established the consulting firm EntreBeliever to mentor aspiring and active business owners in e-commerce. The founders explain how they want other independently owned businesses to learn from their early failures and embrace the mentorship they wished would have been available during their early start-up days.

“We didn't have any entrepreneurs around us to show us what a successful company looked like, and what a failing company looked like,” Dixon said.

Although their backstory sounds humble, the profits they're creating are not. EntreBeliever clients are globally based and have generated over $40 million in revenue.

The businessmen attribute their success rate to the values they uphold and then pass on to their“EntreBelievers.” Both agree that a business cannot flourish unless the person at the top is also experiencing growth, which is why they focus heavily on personal development and mindset. They explain that business owners need to believe they can generate as much money as they want to by honing their skills, developing their faith, and understanding sales psychology.

Upholding a consistent strategy is another EntreBeliever value. Dixon and Moore empower entrepreneurs in their program to be purposeful, whether through social media messaging or the logistics behind brand products.

“Most brand owners spend 80 percent of their time working on the wrong things,” Moore said.“Some are running ads for a concept that hasn't been proven or going and buying more inventory and putting it on the website that won't end up selling. It's like running on the treadmill and moving nowhere.”

Having the correct guidance and direction leads to EntreBeliever's third value, which is connecting authentically with the brand audience through storytelling. Dixon and Moore rely on the“Know Like Trust” marketing principle, which helps potential customers have confidence, engage, and ultimately purchase.

“The only thing that's stopping business owners from getting to where they want to be is knowledge and execution,” Dixon said.“This is why we teach our clients methods that will show them how to close the gap between thinking and doing.”

In addition to Art of Homage and EntreBeliever, Dixon and Moore own four other Christian apparel and accessory brands including Red Letter Clothing, Eternal Posture, The Prayer Movement, and Lamb Talk Polo Club.

About Art of Homage: The Christian streetwear brand designs apparel that opens doors to meaningful dialogues while making a statement. Started in 2015 by Tim Dixon and Gabe Moore, the brand that encourages others to wear their faith has gained a steady following of online customers, moving operations from a living room to a 15,000-square-foot warehouse.

About EntreBeliever: Founders Tim Dixon and Gabe Moore remained best friends after college. Although they worked full-time jobs while raising families, the two felt they were meant for something more. When Dixon came up with an idea for a hat company, Moore jumped on board to help with the creative direction. They learned many hard lessons along the way. As faithful Christians, they sought to turn their failures into teachable moments to help others, and Entrebeliever was born.

