Amanda Cowlrick Inducted Into The Prestigious International Order Of Fantastic Professionals

- Amanda CowlrickEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Amanda Cowlrick is the founder of Replenish Healing, a holistic healing company based in Auckland, New Zealand. A passionate advocate for natural healing, Amanda is a Homeopath, Reiki Master, Atua Healing Practitioner, and Vice-Chair of the Reiki New Zealand Board. Through Replenish Healingand Replenish Healing Retreats, she empowers individuals to achieve optimal well-being by fostering balance in mind, body, and spirit.Amanda holds a Diploma of Acute Prescribing (2018) and a Diploma of Chronic Prescribing (2021) in Homeopathy from the College of Natural Health and Homeopathy (NZQA accredited). She is registered with the New Zealand Council of Homeopaths (NZCH) and adheres to their professional code of ethics. She is also registered with Reiki NZ Inc., serving as their database manager, website development, and membership renewals.The International Organization of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is proud to welcome Amanda Cowlrick, founder of Replenish Healing, as its newest member. A visionary leader in natural health, Amanda joins IOFP's global network of trailblazing professionals dedicated to making a transformative impact in their fields.On her induction into IOFP, Amanda shared,“Joining the International Organization of Fantastic Professionals is a deeply meaningful milestone. It's a chance to stand alongside others passionate about uplifting and healing our world. I'm excited to share, learn, and grow in this incredible community.”She brings healing expertise and business acumen, having founded and managed ventures across hospitality, automotive services, and consulting. Her diverse background informs her holistic approach to wellness and has positioned Replenish Healingas a trusted name in the field.“Amanda's story is one of resilience, purpose, and service,” said Dr. Allen Lycka, president and CEO of the IOFP.“Her commitment to natural healing and her success in combining traditional wisdom with modern practice makes her a shining example of fantastic professionalism. We are honored to have her in our organization.”To learn more about Amanda Cowlrick and Replenish Healing, .About the International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) :The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is a prestigious global community of forward-thinking leaders committed to innovation, collaboration, and making a meaningful difference. Representing a wide range of industries, IOFP members are recognized for their excellence and for delivering creative solutions to today's most important challenges. Learn more at .For more information on Amanda Cowlrick and IOFP initiatives, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: ...Media inquiries contact:Lynette HoyEmail: ... or ...

