Ascribe Announces CEO Jake Nice Named A 2025 Housingwire Rising Star

Jake Nice, CEO of Ascribe, is named HousingWire Rising Star for 2025

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ascribe announces that CEO Jake Nice has been named a 2025 HousingWire Rising Star, recognized among 100 standout professionals under 40 driving meaningful progress in the housing industry.

As CEO of Ascribe-a national valuations and inspections provider built from six industry-leading firms-Jake has led one of the most complex and successful integrations the sector has seen in years. In a market defined by disruption and margin pressure, he has proven that disciplined growth and operational clarity are still possible-and profitable.

Jake spearheaded the consolidation of multiple legacy organizations into a single, stable platform, streamlining infrastructure, aligning diverse teams, and modernizing processes-without losing the local expertise or client trust each company was known for.

Under his leadership, Ascribe has grown into a highly scalable business focused on operational excellence. His work demonstrates to the broader industry that it's possible to grow strategically, protect service quality, and build for the long term-even in a challenging market.

“Being named a Rising Star by HousingWire is a tremendous honor,” said Jake Nice, CEO of Ascribe.“But more importantly, it reflects what we're building here-a company that shows there's a way to be profitable in this industry that doesn't compromise what our customers experience. We deliver quality, reliability, and long-term sustainability in a way that meets the moment and sets a new standard.”

“The Rising Stars award is a celebration of the incredible energy, innovation, and talent shaping the future of housing,” said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief at HousingWire.“This year's winners are not only excelling in their respective fields but are also redefining what's possible in the industry. Their creativity and leadership inspire confidence in the industry's future.”

Jake's leadership has made Ascribe a preferred partner for lenders and servicers seeking a dependable, compliant, single-source solution for valuations and inspections-backed by financial strength, performance consistency, and dedication to an outstanding customer experience. This recognition affirms both Jake's leadership and Ascribe's trajectory-building not just a stronger company, but a stronger standard for the valuations and inspections space.

About Ascribe

Built from six industry leaders in the real estate valuation and inspection segments, Ascribe provides residential and commercial valuation, evaluation, and inspection solutions for lenders and servicers nationwide. The company's flexible platform offers fully customizable processes to each of its clients, backed by fast, compliant, and reliable results and top-tier service. Ascribe is headquartered in Chicago. For more information about Ascribe, visit .

