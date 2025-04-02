Business Reporter: Embracing International Talent

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) How an alternative EOR solution can bypass intermediaries, as well as mitigate risks

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Bastian Eichler, Vice President Product at WorkMotion explains how a digital onboarding solution can help businesses proactively manage the skills shortage looming on European firms' horizon. As the skills gap widens, vacancy times are growing causing businesses considerable financial loss. Employers' difficulties to attract the right talent are further aggravated by a disconnect between young generations' expectations to work flexibly and employers' tendency to revert to old practices.Before the problem escalates, employers must address the issue strategically by dismantling the limitations that national borders present for recruitment. One of the major barriers to hiring overseas is the amount of paperwork that must be completed, which companies tend to outsource thus increasing recruitment costs. Although contractual obligations, legal stipulations, compliance requirements and payroll challenges can be significant when a firm is recruiting abroad, all this can be simplified by operating through an EOR – a third-party organization that legally employs workers on behalf of another company.What WorkMotion can bring to the table is a comprehensive contractor management solution – an alternative to the classic EOR model – which enables European businesses to hire employees in a direct and flexible way without any contractual intermediary. By implementing WorkMotion's solution, companies can mitigate risks such as misclassifying an employee as a contractor and avoid paying hefty fines. Partnering with WorkMotion's comprehensive contractor solution offers a safe middle ground between taking unnecessary reputational and regulatory risks and outsourcing international hiring to an intermediary.To learn more about how WorkMotion empowers companies to hire from more than 160 countries, read the article .About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Independent, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About WorkMotionWorkMotion is a global HR platform enabling companies to hire and onboard their employees internationally at the push of a button. Its mission is to create opportunities for anyone to work from anywhere.

