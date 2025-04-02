Financial Year 2024: Weleda Achieves Record Turnover And Significantly Improves Profitability

MENAFN - Pressat) Arlesheim/Schwäbisch Gmünd, 2 April 2025



Turnover increased by 8.3% to EUR 456.2 million.

Operating profit (EBIT excluding special effects) more than doubled from EUR 13.4 million to EUR 28.3 million.

Both business units – Natural Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals – delivered strong growth worldwide.

Strategic growth drivers: internationalisation, digitalisation, innovation, and premiumisation.

CEO Tina Müller:“2024 was a year of renewal for Weleda – and a very strong year for us economically. Our strategy of growth with responsibility is working.” CEO Tina Müller:“We have once again started the new financial year with strong momentum. We will continue our sustainable growth path with many innovations.”

Weleda AG, the global market leader in certified natural cosmetics and anthroposophic medicines, can look back on a very successful 2024 financial year. Turnover rose by 8.3% to EUR 456.2 million (previous year: EUR 421.2 million) – the highest in the company's history. At the same time, Weleda significantly improved profitability, more than doubling its operating profit (EBIT excluding special effects) to EUR 28.3 million (previous year: EUR 13.4 million).

Both business units and all regions worldwide contributed to dynamic growth. In Natural Cosmetics, sales rose by 8.2% to EUR 367.9 million (previous year: EUR 340.1 million), while the Pharmaceuticals unit increased sales by 8.7% to EUR 88.3 million (previous year: EUR 81.2 million).“2024 was a year of renewal for Weleda – and a very strong year for us economically. Our positive performance shows that our strategy of growth with responsibility is working,” says Tina Müller, CEO of Weleda AG.“We have taken the right steps to further strengthen our competitiveness and resilience. Our focus on the four strategic growth drivers of innovation, premiumisation, digitalisation, and internationalisation is proving effective.”

International expansion – core D-A-CH region shows strong recovery

In 2024, Weleda continued to expand its international business, achieving double-digit sales growth in major markets such as Asia and the USA, as well as in Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and the Benelux countries. The company also returned to a clear growth trajectory in its core D-A-CH region after several challenging years. In Germany – the company's largest single market – sales rose by 6.2%. In Switzerland, turnover increased by 7.4%. This positive development in the D-A-CH region was supported by the successful launch of new webshops in both countries in spring 2024.

Weleda demonstrated strong innovative capacity in 2024. New products such as the rejuvenating Blue Gentian & Edelweiss facial care and the extended Rosemary hair care line were key growth drivers in the cosmetics segment. In the pharmaceuticals segment, the strategic focus on core product categories – eye health, stress & sleep, and digestion – had a positive impact on performance. Eye preparations in particular contributed to growth, with a 32% increase in sales.

Reduced complexity – increased efficiency

At the beginning of 2024, Weleda implemented a new organisational structure, introducing dedicated business units for Natural Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals and giving them greater entrepreneurial responsibility. Strong central functions were also created, and expertise consolidated across the company.“The new organisational structure has made us faster, more efficient, and more effective, which benefits our customers worldwide,” says Tina Müller.

Sustainability by conviction

Amid ongoing transformation, Weleda remains true to its core values. Sustainability continues to underpin its business model. The company actively supports biodiversity, healthy soils, and the circular economy. In 2024, Weleda sharpened its sustainability strategy and set ambitious new targets. The company aims to achieve net zero for Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2040, and to reduce Scope 3 emissions by 80% by that time.

Stable growth through innovation

The future of Weleda will be shaped more than ever by innovation. The recently introduced multi-generation skincare line minLen is the first in a new series of product ranges in Natural Cosmetics launching in 2025. With this line, as well as the new Weleda Cell Longevity facial care, the company is moving further into the premium segment and expanding its distribution channels. Both product lines will be available in perfumeries.

Weleda is also strengthening its innovative capabilities in Pharmaceuticals. Under the name Futurum, an interdisciplinary team has been formed to further develop anthroposophic medicines, strengthen their scientific basis through research, and introduce new application formats to benefit patients.

A modernised brand for long-term success

The strategic evolution of Weleda is also reflected in its modernised brand image, designed to appeal to younger target groups. The company has refreshed its visual identity, including the logo, to make it more contemporary and premium. The logo is now accompanied by a word mark that highlights the company's values and origins:“Natural Science” or“Swiss Natural Science”. Weleda products remain certified natural, while the company continues to draw on its own research and development to optimise the power of medicinal plants for maximum effectiveness and vitality-enhancing benefits. The new brand identity will be rolled out across markets throughout 2025.

“We have set the course for long-term success in every respect. We have again started the new financial year with strong momentum and will continue on our growth path with many innovations,” says Tina Müller.

About Weleda

Weleda AG is a Swiss public limited company headquartered in Arlesheim, near Basel. Active in over 50 countries, Weleda employs around 2,200 people worldwide. It is the world's leading manufacturer of certified natural cosmetics and anthroposophic medicines. Weleda cultivates six of its own biodynamic gardens and is especially committed to promoting biodiversity and maintaining healthy soils. Weleda is a certified B Corp.

