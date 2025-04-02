Legacy Gift Will Benefit Generations To Come

MENAFN - Pressat) The generosity of a Cumbrian woman who left a large gift in her will to charity will benefit communities across the county for years to come.

A charitable fund has been set up in the name of Margaret Ewins, of Ings, Windermere to honour a bequest of £500,000 that she made to Cumbria Community Foundation.

The Margaret Ewins Memorial Fund will be managed by the Community Foundation and will make grants to good causes around the county, helping those most in need, from children and young people to vulnerable older people.

Caroline Adams, Development Manager at Cumbria Community Foundation, said:“We are so grateful to the late Mrs Ewins for choosing to leave such a generous gift to Cumbria Community Foundation in her will. We have set up an endowed fund, which means the money very kindly left by Mrs Ewins to support good causes will be carefully invested and grants will be made each year on the returns of that investment.

“As a result, Mrs Ewins' wonderful legacy gift will enable us to support vital projects, community groups and individuals in need for decades to come.”

The Margaret Ewins Memorial Fund will award grants in line with the Foundation's grant making priorities. These are:

Improving Lives, with four priority areas:

. Reducing Poverty

. Reaching Potential

. Improving Health

. Tackling Social Inequality

Strengthening Communities, with two priority areas:

. Nurturing Sense of Place

. Acting on Climate Change

Fiona Ward, Managing Director and Solicitor at Tomson Hayton Winkley, has worked with the Community Foundation to ensure Mrs Ewins' wishes are carried out.

She said:“We are delighted Cumbria Community Foundation have created a memorial fund for Mrs Ewins through her legacy gift. She was very committed to supporting her community for years to come, and the Margaret Ewins Memorial Fund is a fitting way to mark her generosity and ensure her wishes are fulfilled.

“We are always happy to work with anyone who is thinking of leaving a gift in their will and talk them through the various ways of creating a lasting legacy.”

Cumbria Community Foundation would love to hear from anyone looking to support local charities with a legacy gift. Options include donating to an existing CCF fund, such as the Cumbria Fund; setting up a new fund tailored to your charitable goals and causes you care about; or celebrating the life of a loved one by setting up a memorial fund in their name.

For more information, contact Caroline Adams on 01900 820825 or ... , or read our Guide to Giving on the Cumbria Community Foundation website.